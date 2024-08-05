Diontae Johnson Immediately ‘Felt Wanted’ By Panthers, No Hard Feelings Toward Steelers

The wide receiver room for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year feels as weak as it’s ever been. The main cause of that is more than likely because they traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in March. Johnson had issues in Pittsburgh, but he was still a very productive player in an abysmal offense. Now, he’s getting a fresh start with the Panthers, and it seems like he’s happy to be there.

Appearing recently on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Johnson was asked how he’s been feeling in Carolina.

“Once I got here, I felt the love instantly,” Johnson said. “I felt wanted. Not that in Pittsburgh I didn’t feel like that. I just feel wanted here. They’re wrapping their arms around me. I’m excited to be here. Couldn’t ask for nothing better. To have that leadership role and have the young guys look up to me and learn from me. I can pass down anything that they need help with. I’m making the most of it.”

Johnson isn’t saying that he felt like the Steelers didn’t want him, but obviously when a team trades you, it has to feel like you were unwanted. He’s even said that he was surprised that the Steelers ended up moving him. Neither Johnson nor Steelers the did anything wrong. It was just a situation that didn’t work out.

The Steelers are moving their offense in a direction where they want to run the ball more, and Johnson is only under contract for this season. This move could end up working out better for him. With the Panthers, he should be their No. 1 receiver and get the lion’s share of the target. Pittsburgh probably wasn’t ever going to pay him and didn’t have an offense suited his strengths.

Now, Johnson has an opportunity to rebuild his value and earn a nice pay day from the Panthers or some other team. He struggled with drops and effort on occasion with the Steelers, but considering he was a third-round pick who came to Pittsburgh smack dab in Antonio Brown’s shadow, his tenure with the team was a success.

Just as well, the Steelers managed to get CB Donte Jackson in the Johnson trade, and he seems to be performing well in training camp. It remains to be seen who got the better of the trade, the Steelers or the Panthers, but hopefully it can end up being a win-win scenario. Despite there being issues in the past, now Johnson’s happy, the Steelers are happy, and there are no hard feelings.