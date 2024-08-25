Did Steelers O-Line Reassure Doubters It Will Be Fine?

Did the Steelers’ offensive reassure the doubters that it will be fine this season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers invested a lot into the offensive line in recent years—especially this past year. They drafted three linemen in the top four rounds, including T Troy Fautanu in the first round. They followed that with C Zach Frazier just one round later, who is in line to start the season opener. We will have to wait and see when Fautanu will start, but it shouldn’t take too long.

Now that the preseason is over, though, how do we feel about the Steelers’ offensive line? They had a dreadful game a week ago, but managed to have a much better time of it this week. Broderick Jones had the most notable improvement, but he left the most room for growth on the table.

The problem with Broderick Jones, of course, is where he is going to play. Whenever Troy Fautanu plays, Jones will move to the left side, since Fautanu has only worked on the right. And if we’re really being honest with ourselves, the Steelers have gotten more out of Dan Moore Jr. this year than either of the younger linemen.

We have been through a year with Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels at guard, and they are fine at worst. Seumalo was arguably the Steelers’ most consistent offensive player last season, but he has to stay healthy. Daniels is also very capable, though arguably lacks the highest levels of consistency.

Finally, there is the center position, with the Steelers turning the keys over to the rookie. While Frazier snapped a ball too early yesterday to Justin Fields, he has looked the part of a starting center since the day they put the pads on.

Yet even if each individual lineman has talent, the Steelers haven’t gotten steady, cohesive play from the unit. The Steelers need the offensive line to drive this offense forward, but are they entitled to confidence in their performance? While they did solid work against the Lions yesterday, they played against backups.

