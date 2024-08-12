Depot After Dark: Watson Cleared For Contact, Broncos Rookie QB Shines, Former Steelers Visit Camp

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 11.

WATSON CLEARED FOR CONTACT

The AFC North is always one of the most competitive divisions in football, and this year should be no different. Last year, teams like the Cleveland Browns even snuck into the playoffs despite extensive injuries at quarterback. Now, it looks like Deshaun Watson, their starting quarterback, is finally healthy.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Watson has been cleared full contact. While there’s a lot of time between now and when the Steelers actually play the Browns, this does signify that they’ll be near full strength to start the season. Just makes a tough division even tougher, even if Watson has struggled since getting to Cleveland.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been cleared for full contact, Kevin Stefanski said. Watson will get the “vast majority” of reps in joint practices with the Vikings. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 11, 2024

BRONCOS ROOKIE QB SHINES

The Steelers aren’t the only team in the NFL dealing with a quarterback competition. The Denver Broncos selected quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th pick in this year’s draft, and he is competing with veteran Jarrett Stidham to be the team’s starting quarterback. In his first bit of NFL action, Nix seemed to show he belongs.

In his first preseason game, Nix went completed 15-of-21 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. That might not seem all that relevant for Steelers fans, but Pittsburgh does travel to Denver to face the Broncos in Week 2, so their quarterback competition might be worth keeping an eye on.

FORMER STEELERS VISIT CAMP

There has been a long list of former Steelers greats who have stopped by Saint Vincent College to observe training camp practice, and today was no exception. Mike Tomlin posted a photo on X showing him with several former players.

I have all but one of the players identified. I could sure use your guys’ help for the second guy from the left. From left to right, that’s Mike Schneck, ???, Baron Batch, Ike Taylor, Tomlin, Charlie Batch, Arthur Moats, and Matt Spaeth.