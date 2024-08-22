Depot After Dark: Steelers Rookie QB Stat, Michael Keaton’s Gift, Jason Garrett At Practice

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

STEELERS ROOKIE QB STAT

The Steelers are set to face Bo Nix as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos in Week 2, barring injury. According to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Nix will be the first rookie quarterback to start the Broncos’ season opener since John Elway in 1983. Those are certainly big shoes to fill, but the Steelers may one day find themselves in a similar situation.

Dubow’s tweeted the other teams that have gone the longest without starting a rookie quarterback in a season opener. The Steelers are on that list with Terry Bradshaw in 1970 being the last rookie quarterback to start in the season opener for them. It’s a fun stat and just goes to show that the Steelers’ history of rookie quarterbacks is an odd one.

Bo Nix will be first Broncos rookie QB to start the season opener since John Elway in 1983. Here are teams that have gone longest w/out starting rookie QB in opener since starts 1st tracked in 1950: Steelers, 1970 Terry Bradshaw

Saints, 1971 Archie Manning

Packers, 1950 Tobin… — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) August 21, 2024

MICHAEL KEATON’S GIFT

Michael Keaton might be the most famous celebrity who’s a Steelers fan. Being from the Pittsburgh area, Keaton might also be the biggest Steelers fan in Hollywood. He loves to represent the team, and he made sure to do that once again during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Meyers is also a Steelers fan, and it seems that sparked Keaton to bring him a gift. As introductions end, Keaton pulls out two Steelers hats to gift to Meyers. The conversation immediately dives into football, and rather than two celebrities, it feels like watching guys hanging at a bar or restaurant.

JASON GARRETT AT PRACTICE

Per 93.7 The Fan, at today’s practice, the Steelers had a guest in the form of Jason Garrett, former NFL quarterback and head coach. Garrett was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-2019, winning Coach of the Year in 2016. Opinions on him can vary, and it’s natural for people dislike the Cowboys, but Garrett does have a wealth of NFL knowledge.

Garrett has been out of the league since 2021 after being fired from his job as the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator. Having Garrett at practice and being able to pick his brain on their current offensive structure was probably helpful for the Steelers. You never know where good advice could come from.