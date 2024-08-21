Depot After Dark: Steelers Long Division Odds, Outrageous Sunday Ticket Price, Remember Buddy Johnson?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 20.

Steelers Division Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are being given long odds to win the AFC North. According to Fox Sports’ list, the Steelers have the worst odds of anyone in the North to win the division and by a large margin.

The Baltimore Ravens are the favorite at +145, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at +165 and Cleveland Browns at +450. The Steelers bring up the rear at +750.

Looks like the Steelers will enter the 2024 season with the longest odds to win the AFC North #Steelers pic.twitter.com/E35zJz8zdT — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 20, 2024

Pittsburgh last won the AFC North in 2020. If they can’t win the division this year, it’ll be their longest drought since a seven-year stretch from 1985-1991.

Limited Edition Poster

The Steelers’ Twitter account shared a special edition poster that supports local artists. Created by artist Nina Zivkovic, only 300 of them are on sale and can be picked up at the Steelers Shop for $49.99.

The poster features all of the Steelers’ home opponents this year in character form.

All proceeds of the sales will go towards the Pittsburgh-based Artists Image Resource.

Limited-edition season long poster 🤝 supporting local artists. Get yours before they sell out at @SteelersShop ➡️ https://t.co/2S0xfviUJ2 pic.twitter.com/Rfjg4dO7x8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 20, 2024

Outrageous Sunday Ticket Price

If you’re looking to buy Sunday Ticket through the Apple app, get ready to open your (Apple) wallet. The package costs a whopping $679.99, a number that spikes to $740 if bundled with the NFL RedZone package.

One reason why it costs more through Apple is due to a 30 percent fee that causes the price to be raised to compensate.

Good news: You can buy Sunday Ticket via the Apple app store.

Bad news: It costs $679.99.

Worse news: With RedZone, it's $739.99.https://t.co/PzxOMGY3AU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 20, 2024

Per PuckNew’s John Ourad via PFT, the NFL denied responsibility for setting the pricing of Sunday Ticket.

“The NFL does not control the pricing of Sunday Ticket and does not set or receive any additional fees associated with its sale,” the league said in a statement.

The NFL is coming off a summer lawsuit in which a jury ruled against them in what could’ve been a $14 billion penalty. But the judge who presided over the trial reversed the ruling. It’s now headed for appeal.

Remember Buddy Johnson?

Because he was a Day Three selection, it’s hard to call former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Buddy Johnson a bust. But he’s one of the worst fourth-round picks of the Kevin Colbert era. Despite being drafted in 2021, the same class as Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth, he’s become a completely forgettable name.

But not only is Johnson still in the league, he might make a 53-man roster this September. According to Cowboys’ beat writer Todd Archer, Johnson is making a push to make Dallas’ roster.

Buddy Johnson might be a name to consider for one of the final LB spots. Not been much talk about him. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 20, 2024

Johnson didn’t even last two full seasons with Pittsburgh. He appeared in just four games as a rookie and was cut in August of 2022, failing to make any progress in his second season. Since, he’s bounced around the NFL but landed with Dallas last year, appearing in two games.