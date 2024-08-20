Depot After Dark: Steelers Back-To-School Event, Trubisky Hurt, HS Game Of The Week

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Steelers Back-To-School

The Pittsburgh Steelers are lending a helping hand during back-to-school season. Per the team website, Cam Heyward’s The Heyward House and Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation helped provide school supplies to students in the Pittsburgh region.

“To give the kids a fresh start for school, the Steelers provided haircuts, hairstyles, and manicures, giving everyone a self-esteem boost. Working with The Heyward House and Why Not You Foundation, they also provided hygiene kits and books. In addition, they connected the students with much-needed resources that will benefit them throughout their educational endeavors.”

The Steelers’ site shows several photos of the event, which former quarterback and current analyst Charlie Batch also attended and helped out with.

Trubisky Hurt

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and current Buffalo Bills QB Mitch Trubisky will miss several weeks due to a knee injury, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. It’s one of several injuries the Bills are dealing with.

Bills players now out multiple weeks, per HC Sean McDermott: 🏈QB Mitch Trubisky (knee)

🏈WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (neck)

🏈TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) Players considered week to week:

🏈S Damar Hamlin (hamstring)

🏈Curtis Samuel (turf toe)

Trubisky was injured during Saturday’s 9-3 win over the Steelers. He finished 9-of-13 for 86 yards, with no touchdowns, an interception, and a high throw snagged by S Miles Killebrew. Trubisky returned to Buffalo this offseason after spending the 2021 season with the team.

If Trubisky can’t suit up for Week 1, Western PA native and Pitt Panther Ben DiNucci might serve as Josh Allen’s backup.

High School Game Of The Week

Once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers will help bring Friday night football to your television. Per the team website, the Steelers have brought back the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week for the 2024 high school season.

“Celebrating the game of football – at all levels – is something that is important to us, and creating a new platform for one of our flagship youth football programs is another step towards that,” said Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney via Steelers.com.

Each game will air on KDKA+.

Here is the schedule for the games that will air. All games are set for 7 PM/EST.

Week 0 – 8/23 – Central Valley at Montour

Week 1 – 8/30 – Plum at Latrobe

Week 2 – 9/6 – Central Catholic at Woodland Hills

Week 3 – 9/13 – Steel Valley at South Park

Week 4 – 9/20 – Aliquippa at Penn Hills

Week 5 – 9/27 – Peters Township at Upper St. Clair

Week 6 – 10/4 – Trinity at Thomas Jefferson

Week 7 – 10/11 – Fort Cherry vs. Bishop Canevin (at Dormont Stadium)

Week 8 – 10/18 – North Catholic at Avonworth

Week 9 – 10/25 – South Fayette at Moon