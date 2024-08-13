Depot After Dark: Shell Visits Camp, Jets Pass Rusher Requests Trade, Fields’ Sister Chooses Michigan

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 12.

SHELL VISITS CAMP

The Steelers have had a lot of visitors at training camp this year, and today saw a Hall of Fame player make an appearance. As posted on Twitter by Steelers History, Donnie Shell stopped by Saint Vincent College, taking in the sights and sounds. Shell was a safety for the Steelers from 1974-1987, a key piece of those legendary defenses of the 1970s.

Shell was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020 after being forced to wait far too long. Once an undrafted free agent, now Shell lives in football immortality.

Donnie Shell with us today at #SteelersCamp 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xzCE47zxn7 — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) August 12, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

JETS PASS RUSHER REQUESTS TRADE

The sun came up this morning, so it’s another day where the New York Jets have to deal with some kind of drama. Today’s situation involves Haason Reddick, an edge rusher they traded for in April. Reddick has had double-digit sacks for the past four years and has also made two Pro Bowls and been named second-team All-Pro.

He’s an accomplished player, and the Jets were wise to acquire him for a conditional third-round pick earlier this year. However, per insider Ian Rapoport, Reddick has requested a trade because the Jets have not yet given him a contract extension. The Jets knew they had to pay him, so it’s unclear how it got to this point. The Steelers play the Jets in Week 7, so we’ll see if Reddick is still on their team.

The #Jets traded for Haason Reddick, but he’s been a holdout since training camp. The two sides have been unable to come together on a deal or to get him to show up. Now, Reddick wants to be traded. https://t.co/OQqkVIMqz5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2024

FIELDS’ SISTER CHOOSES MICHIGAN

Looks like Thanksgiving at Justin Fields’ house is going to be just a bit more awkward this year. Fields isn’t the only athlete in his family, and his younger sister Jessica recently committed to playing basketball at the University of Michigan. The problem with that? Fields played quarterback at Ohio State University.

Michigan and Ohio State might have the biggest rivalry in all of college football, so any kind of sibling rivalry Fields and his sister have is about to reach another level. It’s going to make for some fun conversations at dinner when the two teams play each other this year. Fields might hate Michigan, but it looks like he’s got to root for its women’s basketball team.

For now anyway.