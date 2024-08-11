Depot After Dark: Ryan Leaf Supports Russ, Robert Golden Mentioned, Ravens CB Avoids Major Injury

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 10.

RYAN LEAF SUPPORTS RUSS

The Steelers signing Russell Wilson came as a pleasant surprise earlier this offseason. Wilson might not be the same quarterback he once was, but he still has a pristine pedigree. While he didn’t play in yesterday’s game, he still suited up for it, and it seems like that caught the eye of former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf.

Leaf was the second overall pick in the 1998 draft, taken right after Peyton Manning. He’s one of NFL history’s greatest busts, but he’s transitioned into being more of an analyst now. He’s also a fan of the Steelers, and in a recent tweet, he showed his fandom when he said he couldn’t wait to get a Wilson jersey.

OMG, @DangeRussWilson looks so good in them @steelers colors. I’m so getting that jersey for this season! #SuperBowlBound — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) August 10, 2024

ROBERT GOLDEN MENTIONED

Markus Golden recently retired after returning to the Steelers for about a week. In a press conference after the game against the Houston Texans, Mike Tomlin was asked how he felt about Golden’s decision. The only problem is that the person asked about the wrong Golden.

The reporter accidentally asked how Tomlin felt about Robert Golden’s retirement. For those who don’t remember, Golden was a safety who played for the Steelers from 2012-2017, mostly playing on special teams. He was even the captain on special teams from 2014-2016. It’s a funny mistake that really caught Tomlin off guard, which doesn’t happen very often. Golden even found the moment and commented about it on Twitter.

RAVENS CB AVOIDS MAJOR INJURY

The Steelers weren’t the only team that had their first preseason game last night. The Baltimore Ravens also suited up for action, and corner Nate Wiggins, their first-round pick this year, was having a pretty great game. He had a tackle for loss and three pass defended before leaving the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. However, it seems he avoided any major injury.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are confident that Wiggins should be okay after the injury scare. They believe he will miss some practice time but are optimistic he’ll be ready for Week 1. Considering that the Steelers don’t play the Ravens until the second half of the season, it doesn’t seem like this injury should affect Wiggins for those games.

The Ravens are confident that rookie CB Nate Wiggins, who hurt his shoulder Friday night, avoided a really significant injury. Wiggins could miss some practice time but Ravens still optimistic for Week 1. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 10, 2024

Browns Center Injured

The Cleveland Browns played their first preseason game of the year on Saturday afternoon and lost some offensive line depth to injury. C Luke Wypler suffered a broken ankle and will undergo surgery, per Around the NFL on X.

Browns C Luke Wypler suffered a broken ankle Saturday against Packers, will undergo surgeryhttps://t.co/FxzJ8IwzEZ pic.twitter.com/ohvxPJPfqu — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 10, 2024

He was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has played in five games including one start last season. Ethan Pocic is the starting center, but now they need to figure out their top center depth for what could end up being most of the season.