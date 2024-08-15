Depot After Dark: Ravens TE In Accident, Steelers Speaking Gaelic, Mike Tomlin’s Mom At Camp

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 14.

RAVENS TE IN ACCIDENT

Injuries happen during training camp, but not usually the kind Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews almost suffered this morning. In a statement released by the team, it was revealed that Andrews was involved in a car accident today. Thankfully, it appears that he didn’t suffer any injuries, and hopefully anyone else involved is also okay.

It’s a scary situation that could have had tragic results. It’s okay to not like the Ravens, but this goes beyond football. Andrews is okay though, so this situation has a good ending to it.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/Y5Hi2l3tDI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 14, 2024

STEELERS SPEAKING GAELIC

The Steelers have a deep connection to Ireland through the Rooney family. They played a preseason game in Ireland back in the 1990s, and now they may play a regular-season game there soon. It looks like the players might be brushing up on the Irish language of Gaelic in preparation for such an event.

In a video on Twitter from Steelers Ireland, players can be seen reading a phrase written in Gaelic. It’s unknown what the phrase means, but some of the players give it their best shot. Justin Fields sounds like he has a good swing at it. If the Steelers do play a game in Ireland, they may want to brush up on their Gaelic even more.

And you thought Steelers Training Camp 2024 was just about football…. We've made sure the guys have been practicing their Gaeilge ahead of new season☘️ An a mhaith ar fad👏#SteelersIreland#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/2GlwOwz5mn — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) August 14, 2024

MIKE TOMLIN’S MOM AT CAMP

The Steelers have had a multitude of visitors at training camp, but it seems like they saved the best for last. On the final day of training camp, Mike Tomlin’s mother and a group of her friends made an appearance.

As seen on Tomlin’s Instagram, he seemed excited to bring his mom to his place of work. He probably felt just a little bit of extra motivation to have a good practice today. Hopefully she enjoyed getting to spend some time with her son before the busy season begins.