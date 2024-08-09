Depot After Dark: Ravens Sign Former Steelers WR, Bengals WR Hurt, Tomlin Congratulates Couple

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 8.

RAVENS SIGN FORMER STEELERS WR

Despite an intense rivalry, the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens have had multiple players suit up for both their organizations. Currently, players like Patrick Queen and Arthur Maulet are great examples of that. However, it seems like another former Steeler will be joining the Ravens this year.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller is signing with the Ravens. Miller spent 2021 and 2022 with the Steelers, although he suffered a season-ending injury before the 2022 season began. We’ll see if Miller makes the Ravens’ final roster and if he sees time on the field against the Steelers.

Sources: The #Ravens are expected to sign veteran WR Anthony Miller. The 29-year old spent last season with the #Chiefs and has 12 career TDs. pic.twitter.com/Txvs7HrNJ0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 8, 2024

BENGALS WR HURT

The severity of this injury is unknown, but Cincinnati Bengals receiver Charlie Jones left practice today on a cart, per Caleb Noe of WCPO. Jones seems to have suffered an injury to his right leg, although Noe stated in a follow-up report that Jones was able to walk but did not seem to be putting much weight on that leg.

Jones was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round last year and seemed primed for a much bigger role this year. His status is currently up in the air, but further reports are sure to clarify the situation.

Potentially bad news at Bengals practice. WR Charlie Jones was just carted off the field after going down injured. Charlie has been competing for 1st team reps throughout training camp, in his 2nd NFL season. Will continue to follow. pic.twitter.com/7faLmtTakx — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 8, 2024

TOMLIN CONGRATULATES COUPLE

Mike Tomlin is a busy man this time of year. With the Steelers in the heart of training camp and the season fast approaching, Tomlin doesn’t have much time for activities other than football. However, according to a user on Reddit, it seems he did have time to mail a couple a card congratulating them on their wedding.

The user states that he and his fiancée sent a letter to the team’s facility inviting Tomlin to their wedding. Although he couldn’t attend, Tomlin still reached out to congratulate the couple on their union. It’s a really cool gesture that Tomlin didn’t have to do and should make for a lasting memory for this couple.