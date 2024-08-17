Depot After Dark: McAfee Talks Myron Cope, Browns Sign Former Steelers LS, Boxing Legend Previews Game

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 16.

MCAFEE HIGHLIGHTS MYRON COPE

When you go to a Steelers game, you’re guaranteed to see the Terrible Towel. It’s a staple of the team, and fans have former commentator Myron Cope to thank for its creation. Cope was the local commentator for the Steelers for 35 years, and he unfortunately passed away in 2008. However, his memory still lives on, as seen when The Pat McAfee Show brought him up today.

McAfee, a former NFL punter, is from Pittsburgh, so he’s very familiar with Cope and all the memorable phrases he had. The show played a highlight reel of some of Cope’s greatest calls, and it’s awesome to watch. Yoi, Cope’s voice is surely missed.

Here's a Myron Cope highlight reel He was the voice of the ENTIRE city of Pittsburgh #PMSLive https://t.co/0iT1o0SZZH pic.twitter.com/dVygSYFfRk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 16, 2024

BROWNS SIGN FORMER STEELERS LS

The Cleveland Browns have signed former Steelers long snapper Rex Sunahara. He might not be super familiar to most fans, and that’s because he didn’t spend much time with the team. He had a cup of coffee with the Steelers in 2021, signing to the practice squad for a brief amount of time. He also signed with the team during the summer last year but was cut at the end of August.

Now, Sunahara is joining the Browns, and it remains to be seen if he becomes their long snapper of the future. It might not be the most glorious position, but it’s still an NFL job.

We've signed S Tyler Coyle and LS Rex Sunahara, and made other roster moves 📰 » https://t.co/uADEQt4wkk pic.twitter.com/GlGjeWnvAN — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 16, 2024

BOXING LEGEND PREVIEWS GAME

The Steelers have an excellent list of celebrity fans, and that seems to include legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr. He’s been retired for a few years now, but he was an incredible boxer as a multi-time champion. He recently appeared on the Buffalo Bills YouTube channel to preview their upcoming game against the Steelers.

It’s a cool video to hear Jones talk about how he became a fan and what he thinks of the current team. Jones certainly sounds like a Steelers fan, and it’s interesting to hear a former boxer talk about football. The two sports aren’t the same, but they are both very physical. It’s a neat bit of production done by the Bills to increase interest in a preseason game.