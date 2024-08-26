Depot After Dark: Landry Jones’ Record Broken, Cam Heyward’s New Patch, Browns Confident In Watson

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 25.

Landry Jones’ Record Broken

Landry Jones walked so Trey Lance could run. Lance broke Jones’ (recent) record for most interceptions in a preseason game since 2015, throwing five picks in yesterday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lance went 33-of-49 for 323 yards and five picks in a 26-19 loss. He also added 11 carries for 90 yards and a rushing score, a video game-type line for someone who is…not good at video games.

The AP’s Josh Dubow pulled out the stat of the weird.

Trey Lance is 1st QB since at least 2015 to throw 5+ INTs in a preseason game. Stetson Bennett had 4 earlier this year for Rams vs Cowboys and Landry Jones had 4 in 2016 for Steelers vs Eagles — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) August 24, 2024

Jones’ outing came in the Steelers’ third preseason game of 2016, an ugly 17-0 loss to the Eagles. Jones went 12-of-20 for 111 yards and four picks as Pittsburgh’s offense put up a goose egg. He was replaced by Dutsin Vaughan, who fared only slightly better.

Cam Heyward’s New Patch

Cam Heyward will join QB Russell Wilson in sporting the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award patch. Wilson won the award in 2020 while Heyward took home the honor in 2023.

Heyward published this Instagram photo of him wearing the patch.

Walter Payton Man of the Year patch for Cam Heyward. Russell Wilson also wearing one as past winner. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/3rq0W8nky3 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 25, 2024

There was some discussion earlier this year whether or not Heyward would be able/allowed to wear it. But it’s clear he will, and he certainly is deserving to don it. You can see it on Wilson’s jersey during his post-game press conference yesterday.

Browns’ Confident In Watson

If you say so, Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson was held out of the team’s preseason finale with arm soreness, but the Browns’ coaching staff is showing no concern despite Watson missing most of last year with a shoulder injury.

“Very confident in the amount of work he’s gotten to date throughout the spring and summer, and he’ll be ready to roll Week 1,” Stefanski told reporters via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper.

Watson was one of many Browns players held out of yesterday’s finale against the Seattle Seahawks. Defense was optional in the finale, Cleveland lost in a 37-33 shootout. Former Ravens QB Tyler Huntley looked strong for the Browns, throwing three touchdowns while QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston also impressed.