Depot After Dark: Jaylen Warren Gives Cleats Away, Browns Fight, Former Steeler Works Out For Patriots

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for August 1.

JAYLEN WARREN GIVES CLEATS AWAY

Autographs and photos are pretty common for fans to get at training camp for the Steelers. What’s less common, however, is when a fan gets a piece of equipment. Sometimes players will give stuff to kids, but not very often. Jaylen Warren decided to toss out the selection process, though.

In a video from Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, Warren is throwing his cleats up in the air over a crowd of fans. It’s a hilarious way to give back to fans, and hopefully everyone was paying attention. Seems like some fans walked away from today’s practice with some lifelong memories.

Jaylen Warren tosses his shoes into the crowd 😂 pic.twitter.com/i2syJyZyp6 — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 1, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

BROWNS FIGHT

The first fight in Steelers training camp yesterday seemed like a fluke. Today proved that wasn’t the case, with players brawling once again. Hopefully that’s the last we’ll see of anything like that, but if not, at least the Steelers aren’t the only team fighting among themselves in camp.

In a video from a few days ago from Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter, Browns players can be seen getting into just as big of a brawl as the Steelers. It even happened before either of the Steelers’ fights. It just goes to show that it happens everywhere, and that it isn’t anything to be too concerned about.

Here’s video of the 1st #Browns fight that started between Ogbo Okoronkwo and James Hudson III pic.twitter.com/NyCJE0Gl6N — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2023

FORMER STEELER WORKS OUT FOR PATRIOTS

Training camp being here also comes with seeing a lot of familiar faces trying to get back in the NFL. This time of year, teams may be forced to look outside of their organization for depth, realizing that their current roster isn’t good enough. It seems the New England Patriots may be experiencing this right now.

Kellen Diesch may not be a name many fans are familiar with, but he was on the Steelers practice squad for most of last year. It looked like he’d be with the team again this year, but they waived him in May. He then failed a physical with the Cleveland Browns, showing he may have been injured. Now, according to Aaron Wilson on Twitter, Diesch is working out with the Patriots, who already have former Steeler Chukwuma Okorafor on their team. Perhaps Diesch is healthy now and can find a home in New England.