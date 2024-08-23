Depot After Dark: Huge Bet On Steelers, Tomlin And Snoop Dogg Throwback, Deshaun Watson Throwing

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 22.

HUGE BET ON STEELERS

As the NFL has grown, so has the amount of money that’s gambled on it. Even some players get busted for trying to gamble on games. It seems at least one bettor has high hopes for the Steelers this year, though. FanDuel Sportsbook recently stated in a tweet that one user recently placed a $1,000 bet for the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this year.

If it hits, the bet will pay out $76,000 dollars. The Steelers may not be seen as contenders, but this user seems to believe in them. For the sake of this person’s wallet, let’s hope they manage to accomplish that feat.

Can Russell Wilson and Mike Tomlin do it? 😳 One bettor placed $1000 on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season 🤯 Potential Payout: $76,000 💰 pic.twitter.com/cYVMYeWhEJ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 22, 2024

TOMLIN AND SNOOP DOGG THROWBACK

Today, Mike Tomlin is the no-nonsense head coach for the Steelers, but he once was the youngest head coach in NFL history. In a Throwback Thursday post on Instagram, Tomlin shared a picture of himself earlier in his career with the Steelers. The person alongside Tomlin in the picture? None other than rap superstar Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg is a big fan of the Steelers, and it was probably a great experience for both men to meet each other. It’s an awesome picture that not only shows how much Tomlin has aged, but also reminds everyone just how long he’s been in the game.

DESHAUN WATSON THROWING

The Cleveland Browns have just dealt with one disaster after another since returning in 1999. Their latest issue is whether or not quarterback Deshaun Watson is going to return to form this year. Watson used to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but his career has recently been derailed.

Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last year, and now, it seems he’s having more problems with his arm. Watson recently left practice with some arm soreness, but according to Around the NFL on Twitter, he began throwing again today. It’s not likely that he’ll participate in the preseason this year, though. It doesn’t sound serious, but could be a situation to monitor going forward.