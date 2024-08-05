Depot After Dark: Hear Bradshaw Sing, Cam Heyward Bobblehead, Rock Paper Scissors For Autographs

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 4.

HEAR BRADSHAW SING

Terry Bradshaw was known for a lot of different things during his time as the quarterback of the Steelers. He won Super Bowls, an MVP trophy, and multiple Super Bowl MVPs. His bazooka of an arm won the Steelers a lot of games, but now, as he’s getting older, it seems he’s taking up some different hobbies.

The Terry Bradshaw Show is currently making its way through a number of cities. It’s Bradshaw’s personal project where he goes to events to sing and tell stories. In a video from Music Reviews from Sachsville on YouTube, fans can get an inside look at Bradshaw singing. It isn’t half bad and seems like a fun experience for those who can attend.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

CAM HEYWARD BOBBLEHEAD

Cam Heyward is one of the best leaders the Steelers have ever had. Not only has his play on the field been outstanding, but he’s also been an even better off the field. There will be a record of that too, with Heyward winning the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

It looks like fans will be able to purchase a cool piece of memorabilia to remember Heyward’s big win. FOCO Bobbles recently tweeted a picture displaying a new bobblehead of Heyward winning that prestigious award. It’s a neat collectible that documents one of the biggest moments of Heyward’s career.

ROCK PAPER SCISSORS FOR AUTOGRAPHS

It’s very common for players to sign autographs at training camp, and while getting a player to sign something is never guaranteed, there are ways to stand out. One fan today had the fun idea to bring a sign saying they would play rock paper scissors against players for autographs.

It’s a funny video to watch, with the fan winning some games and losing others. It seemed like something some of the players enjoyed with most of those who won still giving the fan an autograph. Nick Herbig made sure to keep the game honest, walking away after winning. It was all laughs though, and the fan knew that the game is the game.