Depot After Dark: GloRilla At Practice, Levi Wallace Injured, Tyreek Hill Gets Paid

GLORILLA AT PRACTICE

It feels like the Steelers have had more celebrities at training camp this year than in recent years, and that number continues to grow. At the annual Friday Night Lights practice yesterday, rapper GloRilla made an appearance in a cool Steelers-themed outfit as seen in a tweet from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko.

GloRilla has made it clear in the past that she’s a huge Steelers fan, screaming in joy when she first met Mike Tomlin, so this moment had to feel pretty special to her. Wouldn’t be surprising to see her at a game or two during the season. Her outfit alone screams die-hard fan.

Nice round of applause for GloRilla here at Steelers camp. Must be music star week in Latrobe pic.twitter.com/R96PC44g0u — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 2, 2024

LEVI WALLACE INJURED

The Steelers added quite a few players this year, but they also lost just as many. Cornerback Levi Wallace is one player who left the team in free agency this year. Wallace spent the past two years with the Steelers, being one of their starting corners for most of that time. Now he’s with the Denver Broncos, but it seems he may be running into some bad luck early on in his new home.

A report from Mike Klis of 9News states that Wallace left practice today with a hamstring injury. It’s unknown how severe the injury is, but leaving practice is never a good sign. Hamstring injuries can linger too, so hopefully Wallace can properly rest and recover. We’ll see if he’s ready for the Broncos’ game against the Steelers in Week 2.

CB Levi Wallace left practice with hamstring injury. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 3, 2024

TYREEK HILL GETS PAID

Some Steelers fans hoping that the team will trade for a receiver had floated Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill as an option. While that was never a serious possibility, it definitely isn’t happening now.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Hill got a whole lot of new money added to his current deal. While it doesn’t add any more years to his contract, it does increase his cap hit and makes it totally impossible that he gets traded this year. For anyone hoping for the Steelers to still trade for Brandon Aiyuk, this could make his price rise even higher. Getting one of the best receivers in the league will not be cheap.