Depot After Dark: Former Steeler Becomes Coach, Fans Line Up For Camp, Production For Steelers Game

FORMER STEELER BECOMES COACH

The Steelers have a long and decorated history, and with that, many of their former players have gone on to continue to be involved in football even after they retire. Tony Dungy and Hines Ward are just two examples of former Steelers going into coaching. Now, former defensive back Richard Shelton is joining that club.

Shelton played for the Steelers from 1990 to 1993, and while he may not be the most familiar name to some, he still has a wealth of football knowledge. He had been working as a scout for the Tennessee Titans, but now he’s becoming a coach for The University of the South, better known as Sewanee. It seems he’ll coach the wide receivers and be the special teams coordinator. Here’s hoping to a successful career for Shelton.

Sewanee Football is proud to announce Richard Shelton has joined the Tigers' Coaching Staff. Shelton will coach wide receivers and serve as the Special Teams Coordinator. Coach Shelton was a standout defensive back for the @steelers and longtime scout for the @Eagles and @Titans pic.twitter.com/TMIQBHAsrY — Sewanee Football (@SewaneeFootball) August 2, 2024

FANS LINE UP FOR CAMP

Tonight marked this year’s Friday Night Lights practice for the Steelers. Rather than practice at Saint Vincent College, the Steelers take this practice to a high school football field in Latrobe. It’s a fun experience for everyone involved. That is evident by how many fans lined up at the gate hours before practice starts.

A video from Cassidy Wood of KDKA shows a quick glimpse at the line waiting to get on to the premises. The video was taken three hours before practice started, but the gates would open up much sooner than that. Nevertheless, it’s just one more example of how dedicated Steelers fans are.

Steeler fans already lined up here at Latrobe Memorial Stadium 3 hours ahead of tonight’s practice under the lights✨

We’ll be live in sports at 6:45 on @KDKA! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/2T5UiyvhFh — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) August 2, 2024

PRODUCTION FOR STEELERS GAMES

Fans who weren’t around when the Steelers were dominating in the 1970s can only experience those teams through old videos. However, the process for studios to go through all that production was more complicated than it may first seem.

In a video from Kevin Gallagher on Twitter, fans can see some of the behind-the-scenes behind NBC’s production of a Steelers game in 1977. It shows some of the process of how the station captures some of their shots and provides commentary. It also provides a look at how hectic being with the camera crew can be. It’s a fun, short video that fans should definitely check out.