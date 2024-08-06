Depot After Dark: Devin Bush Interception, Bengals DE Tears Achilles, James Harrison Huge Hit

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for August 5.

DEVIN BUSH INTERCEPTION

The Steeler’s last few first-round picks under Kevin Colbert were not his best. Kenny Pickett did not work out, but trading up for linebacker Devin Bush in 2019 may have been a worse move. Bush had a promising rookie season, but after tearing his ACL the following season, he never really found his footing again. Now, Bush seems to be making plays for the Cleveland Browns.

In a video from Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, Bush can be seen picking off Deshaun Watson in a practice during training camp. While he never reached his full potential, it looks like that time with the Steelers rubbed off on him a little bit, and he can still make plays against the Browns. We’ll see if he suits up when the Steelers play the Browns this year.

#Browns LB Devin Bush with the pick on a day when 3 LBs are sidelined in Hicks, JOK and Fields: pic.twitter.com/vwmO77X6KU — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 5, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

BENGALS DE TEARS ACHILLES

Injuries happen in training camp, but it’s always a shame to see them end a player’s season before it even starts. Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cam Sample is the latest victim of this tragic occurrence, tearing his Achilles in a recent practice, per Around the NFL on Twitter.

Sample was the Bengals’ fourth-round pick in 2021, and while he hasn’t been a huge contributor for them so far, he was a big piece of their depth at that position. If the Bengals suffer any injuries at that position this season, they’ll be even thinner than they were before.

Bengals DE Cam Sample out for season with torn Achilleshttps://t.co/49bbf76E0i pic.twitter.com/Uqp9lRzMMZ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 5, 2024

JAMES HARRISON HUGE HIT

Every player has their welcome to the NFL moment, and it seems former running back Mike Davis got his from James Harrison. Harrison is one of the most feared players in NFL history, and getting tackled by him has to feel like being run over by a truck.

Davis played in the NFL from 2015 to 2022, and in a recent tweet, Davis said it was Harrison who welcomed him to the league. It’s unclear what play that was exactly, but it’s likely it came in Week 2 of the 2015 season when the Steelers played the San Francisco 49ers. It was only Davis’s second game in the NFL, and getting introduced to Harrison so soon had to be a shock to the system.