Depot After Dark: Colts WR Hurt, Guests At Camp, Texans Starters Time Against Steelers

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for August 7.

COLTS WR HURT

The Steelers are dealing with their fair share of injuries as training camp goes on, but thankfully it seems like nothing too major has popped up yet. The same cannot be said for other teams around the league. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the latest teams to see a player go down with an injury. Their second-year receiver, Josh Downs, seems to have suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out for some time.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Downs suffered a high-ankle sprain during practice today, leaving him out of action for around a month. The Steelers play the Colts in Week 4, and it sounds like Downs will be healthy by then, but the current nature of his injury is still unknown. We’ll see if this injury develops into anything more and impacts his status against the Steelers.

#Colts WR Josh Downs suffered a high ankle sprain during practice today, per source. The outlook right now is that Downs could miss about a month but the Colts are sorting that out. A key piece to Colts offense goes down. pic.twitter.com/MQollzLDTd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

GUESTS AT CAMP

The Steelers have had a host of celebrities and former players as guests at training camp this year, but yesterday might have seen the greatest quantity of notable visitors. Ben Cherington and Derek Shelton, the Pittsburgh Pirates general manager and manager, respectively, showed their faces at practice, but they weren’t alone.

Bret Michaels, lead singer of the band Poison, was also at practice alongside Fox insider Jay Glazer. Michaels is a huge fan of the Steelers, and while that’s not a group of names you’d usually see together, it seems like they all had a great time. Hopefully, none of the Pirates’ bad luck rubs off on the Steelers, though.

Great day on the field and off meeting up with this group. Thanks so much to @derekshelton and Ben Cherington for taking time out on game day to come visit us. Big shoutout to @bretmichaels for being out here. And my guy, @JayGlazer always out here doing his thing. pic.twitter.com/CYYphf9pTD — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) August 6, 2024

TEXANS STARTERS TIME AGAINST STEELERS

Recently, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that their starters would play against the Steelers on Friday. Now, it sounds like there might be a definitive answer for how much time they’ll see. Appearing on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Ryans was asked how much time his starters will play.

“Right now, we’ll probably see two drives,” Ryans said. “Depends on how well the first drive goes, but I’m expecting them to go out and get one or two drives.”

It looks like the Steelers should get two chances at the Texans’ starting offense unless something happens on the first drive that makes Ryans pull his starters. It should be a good test for some of the younger players on the team.