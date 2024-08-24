Depot After Dark: Colts TE Has Surgery, Hall Of Fame Rule Changed, Rashard Mendenhall Helps Youth

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 23.

COLTS TE HAS SURGERY

The Indianapolis Colts are a young, up-and-coming team trying to prove themselves in the NFL. The Steelers play them in Week 4, but it seems the Colts will be down one of their biggest weapons for that matchup. TE Jelani Woods has only been in the league for two years, and he’s flashed serious potential, but injuries have hampered his career.

Woods missed all of last year due to injury, and a report from Jordan Schultz recently confirmed that he’ll miss much of this season, too. Woods will be on the shelf for four months after having surgery to fix his case of turf toe. It’s an unfortunate development for a young player.

Sources: #Colts TE Jelani Woods underwent successful surgery today for turf toe and will miss about four months. The team is hopeful that Woods can return around Christmas in time for a playoff push. pic.twitter.com/v3a2u3QIbs — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 23, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

HALL OF FAME RULE CHANGED

Usually, a person needs to be out of the NFL for five years to be eligible for the Hall of Fame, but it looks like coaches won’t have to wait that long anymore. A report from Ari Meirov on Twitter explains that coaches will only have to be out of the NFL for one year to be eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Mike Tomlin doesn’t seem intent on retiring any time soon, so this rule won’t affect him for some time, but it is an interesting change. Now, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year. He also could return to coaching, so that situation may be a fun one to monitor.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that the waiting period for Coach candidates has been reduced from five seasons out of the game to just one season. Although this rule change wasn’t done specifically for him, this would allow Bill Belichick to be inducted as early as… pic.twitter.com/U361LrddbF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 23, 2024

RASHARD MENDENHALL HELPS YOUTH

Former Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall may be remembered mostly for a mistake in the Super Bowl, but he was a good player during his prime. Now, it seems he’s trying to pass what he knows on to the next generation.

Mendenhall took to Twitter to tell people that he visited his nephew’s football team recently and imparted some advice on them. It’s got to be a cool experience for such young kids to get to hear from a Super Bowl champion. It’s a nice showing from Mendenhall.