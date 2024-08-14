Depot After Dark: Chad Johnson Talks Trash, Ryan Clark In Bengals Jersey, Former QB Excited For Steelers

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 13.

CHAD JOHNSON TALKS TRASH

Chad Johnson is one of the best receivers in the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. In the 2000s, he was always a threat against the Steelers. However, he recently took to Twitter to talk about how he and Steelers fans may have a mutual respect, but he didn’t have love for every Steelers player.

“But I was nice and respectful to all Steeler fans and players, I just wanted to fight Joey Porter and James Harrison, but they were scared of me,” Johnson wrote.

Those are probably the last two Steelers who would be scared of anyone, so it’s clear Johnson is just having some fun. It would be great to hear a response from Harrison or Porter, though. Both have a history of terrorizing the Bengals.

But i was nice & respectful to all Steeler fans & players, i just wanted to fight Joey Porter & James Harrison but they were scared of me. https://t.co/8eRc7qeIRc — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 13, 2024

RYAN CLARK IN BENGALS JERSEY

Speaking of the Bengals and Chad Johnson, former Steelers safety Ryan Clark was recently wearing a jersey of Johnson’s while doing an episode of his podcast, The Pivot. It’s a bizarre sight for any Steelers fan to see.

Clark helped the Steelers win two championships, so seeing him in a Bengals jersey just feels wrong. James Harrison once played for the Bengals, and that was bad enough. Hopefully Clark has no plans on coming out of retirement.

Don’t expect Joe Burrow to throw any pity parties on his road back from injury. He recently snapped himself out of a hot, Sunday, training camp funk telling himself… “Wake the F*ck up Joe. It’s time to get better”. Every rep teaches a valuable lesson, & is an opportunity to… pic.twitter.com/xQESZ7LAwW — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 13, 2024

FORMER QB EXCITED FOR STEELERS

The Brandon Aiyuk saga has been an exhausting one, even if it could pay dividends for the Steelers. Kurt Benkert, a quarterback in the NFL from 2018 to 2022, recently said on Twitter that he could see the Steelers being very dangerous with Justin Fields throwing to Aiyuk and George Pickens.

That would require Fields to win the starting quarterback job, though. Maybe Benkert’s opinion changes with Russell Wilson starting, but at the moment, it’s unclear who will win that job. We’ll see if fans will get to experience that trio at all this season.