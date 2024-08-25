Déjà Vu?: Look For Steelers To Make A Move At Slot CB After Cutdowns

The Pittsburgh Steelers did a lot during the offseason to shore up their roster from a season ago, overhauling their quarterback room while addressing their offensive line heavily during the 2024 NFL and signing key free agents at ILB and SS. However, two key positions of weakness that still could use some reinforcements after the final preseason game are WR and slot CB.

As far as slot CB, the Steelers have been trying out multiple names at the spot during the summer, hoping that someone will stick. In actuality, the position has been a revolving door of uninspiring options with either no NFL experience or a lack of production that you’d want in a starting-caliber slot defender. CBs Josiah Scott, Thomas Graham Jr, and UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr. have the measurables and skill set to fit in the slot, but none of them profile as an ideal starter in Pittsburgh’s sub-package defense if the season started today.

Pittsburgh could opt to go with what it has on the roster and make do until the halfway point of the season when CB Cameron Sutton’s suspension is up. Or the Steelers could scan the waiver wire after final cutdowns on Aug. 27 to see if a quality slot cornerback gets his walking papers and is available.

The Steelers have shown they are more than willing to add from the outside after final cutdowns and did so last year — specifically at the slot cornerback position when they signed DB Desmond King II after he got released by the Houston Texans. King never got up to speed with Pittsburgh and ended up getting released on Oct. 18. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the Steelers won’t again try again to a proven name to the room to give them another competent option who could start until Sutton returns.

There should be a couple starter-capable names available after the preseason finale that Pittsburgh can look into adding to at least compete with who it already has. Pittsburgh may not be interested in bringing in King again, but his teammate CB Myles Bryant could become available as he is competing with King for the starting slot-CB job in Houston.

Bryant came into the league as an UDFA with the New England Patriots, starting 17 games over the past three seasons. He’s an aggressive defender who throws his body around in run support. He also does a good job fighting for position in coverage, making him a youthful, experienced name to keep an eye on.

The Philadelphia Eagles also have a host of defensive backs in their room, meaning that there could be an odd man out whom Pittsburgh could swoop in to add to its roster. One name to keep an eye on is CB Avonte Maddox. He could be fighting for a roster spot after getting released by Philadelphia while entering the final year of a three-year, $22.5 million deal. He re-signed with the Eagles for the veteran minimum this offseason, but is competing with the likes of Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Isaiah Rodgers, Eli Ricks, and Josh Jobe to make the roster.

Maddox dealt with a pec injury in 2023 that cost him most of the season, but he is fully healthy and has played will in the preseason, having a strong performance last week against the Patriots. With 38 career starts under his belt at age 28, Maddox could be a nice name to target to hold down slot cornerback until Sutton returns.