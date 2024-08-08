DeFabo: FB Battle Featuring Jack Colletto Steelers’ Most ‘Intriguing Question’ On Back Half Of Roster

Historically, the fullback has played a prominent role in Arthur Smith’s offense. That should be the case once again in Pittsburgh, where Smith is in charge of rebuilding the Steelers’ offense. The problem is that the Steelers have no clear-cut fullback on the roster. That’s where former Oregon State standout Jack Colletto could come into play.

Originally signed as a running back to the Steelers practice squad last October, Colletto has morphed into a fullback/H-back piece for the Steelers. So far in training camp, Colletto has seen most of the snaps at fullback and is starting to generate some momentum for a possible roster spot.

For The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, who appeared on the 93.7 The Fan Joe Show with co-hosts Joe Starkey and Paul Zeise Thursday, that fullback battle is one of the more intriguing questions on the back half of the roster for the Steelers.

“So, the way that I read the situation is if Jack Colletto finds a way to contribute on special teams and can add value there, then maybe they can have a roster spot for him,” DeFabo said regarding the former Oregon State standout, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “The tough thing is you have to figure they’re gonna keep four tight ends. They’re probably going to keep a couple backs, plus Cordarrelle Patterson. So, Cordarrelle Patterson kind of eats up a spot. And so, I think the question becomes, can Jack Colletto contribute enough on special teams, or do they feel that Connor Heyward is good enough in that role as a fullback? And if you look at the, the first depth chart they put out, Connor Heyward was.

“So they are different body types. Jack Colletto is more of that battering ram. He is a bigger, more physical, more traditional type of fullback. And so, I really feel like that’s gonna be one of the more intriguing questions on the back half of the roster when it comes to the final cutdown.”

Traditionally, Smith has a fullback on the field roughly 20% of the time. Dating back to his time in Tennessee and Atlanta, that’s around the number of offensive snaps that his fullbacks, Khari Blasingame and Keith Smith, fluctuated around.

That might increase some in Pittsburgh, but the key with Blasingame and Smith was their special teams versatility in all four phases of special teams.

As DeFabo pointed out, that’s where Jack Colletto will have to prove himself.

Fortunately for Colletto, he is quite versatile and has worn a number of hats on the football field, dating back to his time in college.

Colletto played his college ball at Oregon State, where he ran the ball 110 times for 401 yards and 22 touchdowns in five seasons. Though he was listed as a running back at the time of his signing to the practice squad, Colletto transitioned to the fullback/H-back role for the Steelers.

That versatility was a key trait in college, where Colletto won the Paul Hornung Award in 2022. The award is given to a player to reward versatile, high-level performers in major college football. Colletto also played linebacker for Oregon State and started his career with the Beavers as a quarterback, doing it all at the collegiate level.

So far in training camp, he’s shown that versatility from the fullback position. Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora noted that Colletto has improved his odds of cracking the 53-man roster, too.

“He’s looked strong as a lead blocker and been excellent in the 1v1 receiving drills, making multiple downfield receptions. …He still needs to prove his value on special teams but Colletto has a path to making the 53-man roster. I think Arthur Smith would endorse the thought. Plus, it’s not like Pittsburgh often goes without one. Will Johnson, Roosevelt Nix, and Derek Watt have been part of this team over the past decade.”

It’ll be very interesting to follow Colletto during preseason action to see if he can build off of a strong start to camp and carry it over into game action, both as a fullback and as a special teams piece. Doing so could land him on the 53-man roster, which would be quite the come-up for the undrafted free agent.