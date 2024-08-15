Darnell Washington Has ‘Underrated’ Receiving Ability, Says Mike Tomlin

Don’t tell Mike Tomlin that Darnell Washington is just a blocker. Though it’s been Washington’s primary role since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, Tomlin talked up Washington’s receiving chops during a Thursday press conference.

“I don’t know that I’m surprised by anything that he does in the passing game,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “I think that component of his game has been underrated because of his stature and the things that he brings to the run game.”

Checking in at 6065, 272 pounds at the 2023 NFL Combine, he’s one of the largest tight end prospects of the last decade. So much so that some scouts projected he would move to offensive tackle, a move past players like Jason Peters and Larry Brown performed with success.

As a rookie, Washington was rarely used in the passing game. Despite appearing in all 17 games, he caught only seven passes for 61 yards and zero touchdowns. Of running back, wide receivers, and tight ends who logged at least 500 offensive snaps last season, Washington had the fewest receptions and the next-closest player, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, nearly doubled his amount with 13 grabs. Almost all of Washington’s receptions come off rollouts, short passes in the flat that only netted a handful of yards. Four of his seven receptions gained no more than 8 yards while his “long” of the season picked up 12 yards.

Despite the meager numbers, Tomlin sees a skill set that can produce plenty more.

“He’s an effective guy. He’s capable of creating separation at break points,” Tomlin said. “He’s got an awesome catch radius for a big man. He could catch balls on his back half or down low. He’s a capable guy in that area.”

“That area” referring to the red zone where conventional wisdom suggests utilizing Washington’s 6-7 frame. That was on display during Wednesday’s final training camp practice, the Georgia product making a leaping grab for 15-yards during the team’s red zone period. Still, Washington wasn’t very active as a receiver this summer. During the final three camp practices, he caught only four passes and one touchdown, losing out on one jump ball to S Damontae Kazee.

With better quarterback play and a strong offensive coordinator, Washington could get more involved in the passing game. He’ll remain a blocker first, but Arthur Smith likes to spread the love in the red zone, meaning Washington could maximize his targets with his first NFL touchdown this year.