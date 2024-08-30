‘Could Have A Really Good Year’: Don’t Sleep On Steelers WR Van Jefferson, Fittipaldo Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have struck out on the Brandon Aiyuk lottery with the standout wide receiver signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers Thursday evening.

But for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers should be okay at the position, in large part due to one key depth piece that seems to be overlooked.

That would be veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson. Appearing on the 93.7 The Fan Joe Show with host Paul Zeise, Fittipaldo stated the case for Jefferson, who signed a one-year deal in free agency back in March that reunited him with Steelers OC Arthur Smith.

“I think at this stage of his career coming off two down seasons, let’s be realistic about this. Van Jefferson could have a really good year this year,” Fittipaldo said, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “He was injured last year when Arthur Smith and the Falcons got him. Smith talked about that a couple of weeks ago, how he [was] kind of banged up last year and they feel like maybe he can get back to where he was a couple of years ago.

“So, you know, probably not a number two type of receiver, but I think it could be a quality number three target if that’s the way it turns out to be.”

When the Steelers signed Jefferson to that one-year deal in free agency, it wasn’t much of a needle-moving roster move. And why would it have been? Jefferson is coming off a season in which he hauled in just 20 passes for 209 yards in stints with the Los Angeles Rams and the Falcons under Smith as their head coach following a midseason trade.

Jefferson battled injuries last season and fell behind rookie Puka Nacua in Los Angeles after an early injury. Ultimately, Nacua broke out in a major way, putting up a historic rookie season, which led the Rams to being comfortable moving on from Jefferson.

While he did not make much of an impact in Atlanta, his body of work from his time in Los Angeles interested the Steelers.

It’s not often talked about that Jefferson had a big season the year the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021, hauling in 52 passes for 801 yards and five touchdowns as a key No. 2 weapon for Los Angeles. He hasn’t been able to replicate those numbers since then, but it’s been due to health and opportunity more than anything.

Now in Pittsburgh, that opportunity is there as he profiles as the No. 2 behind George Pickens, at least to open the season. He’s a big, fast weapon in the passing game, one who has a history of success. The Steelers are betting on him rediscovering his form in the Steel City.

Realistically, he could have a good year, similar to his production in 2021 in Los Angeles. It’s a major stretch to expect him to average 16 yards per reception again, but catching 50 balls isn’t out of the realm of possibility in Pittsburgh.