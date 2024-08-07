Cory Trice Jr. Trying To Find Place In Steelers’ Dime Package

One year ago, Cory Trice Jr. was digesting the knees of a torn ACL, the second of his football career, and the end of his rookie season. Months of rehab, recovery, and rest await. Today, he’s fighting for not just a roster spot but a role among the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense.

His camp got off to a slow start. As we noted, reps the first half-dozen practices were hard to come by. He functioned as the team’s third-string corner and even then, was splitting time with the likes of Anthony Averett. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin preached patience. That Trice’s reps would come as he literally got his legs under him and comfortable after a year off.

He wasn’t blowing smoke. Over the last several practices, Trice’s work has increased. Not just in seeing second-team action as an outside cornerback but as a sub-package player in dime. In several of the team’s third down period 11 on 11 sessions and two-minute drives, Trice has been deployed as the team’s sixth and dime defensive back.

While I haven’t gotten a great read on his play, it’s looked fine without any notable highs or lows (aside from once biting on a double-move, though that was one play and his receiver wasn’t targeted), but the opportunity itself is intriguing. To have someone of Trice’s build, big and long, a former safety at Purdue before transitioning to corner, is a skillset worth exploring.

Trice could be the answer to the athletic/move tight ends in passing situations. Of which the Steelers will face many. The Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews and Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku twice per season, the Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts to open the year, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Dallas Goedert, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on Christmas Day. The difficult task of determining how to take away, or at least slow down, those body types. A linebacker can’t cover well enough, an average-build corner too small, and a safety like Minkah Fitzpatrick gets pigeon holed into a one-on-one matchup that’s easier for quarterbacks and offenses to work around. As opposed to him dropping down and robbing the middle of the field. It’s tough to find the right solution.

That’s where Trice comes in. He’s the guy who, on paper, could do the job. To be clear, that’s not his current role but one he could work up to. And Pittsburgh would benefit big-time if he can do it.

Damontae Kazee is still slated as the Steelers’ current dime defender. He’s versatile, he’s a hitter, and has ball skills. But that’s not the guy you match up on a tight end. He’s far too small and at his age, not athletic enough. Trice is the kind of player you want in those moments.

It’s why Pittsburgh has gravitated towards those builds. Guys like rookie Ryan Watts, Darius Rush, and Trice along with a stud outside corner like Joey Porter Jr. to take one the laundry list of height/weight/speed receivers. If offenses are going to have “Avatar” weapons, defenses need to have “Avatar” answers. Our NFL comp on him coming out was Jalen Mills, a corner/safety hybrid and someone who has carved out a long and successful career.

Time will tell if Trice is that guy. He’ll need to make plays in the preseason to warrant a serious look out of the gate. But like the Steelers once did with Cortez Allen against Rob Gronkowski, and once tried to do with Sean Davis, Trice is attempting to do the same.