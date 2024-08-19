Commanders Name Jayden Daniels Starting QB, Slated To Play Steelers Week 10

Guessing what the NFL will look like by Week 10 is an impossible task. But assuming good health, the Washington Commanders will be starting Jayden Daniels at quarterback when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn named Daniels the starting quarterback today, though it was the NFL’s worst-kept secret.

Breaking: Commanders HC Dan Quinn named rookie No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels as Washington’s new No. 1 QB. Daniels is now slated to start opening day in Tampa against the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/NccHsc3qdR — ESPN (@espn) August 19, 2024

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2024 draft, was always the favorite to win the job. He easily secured it with a strong preseason, showcasing his arm strength and willingness to take smart chances downfield.

Through two preseason games, Daniels has completed 12-of-15 passes for 123 yards. Though he’s yet to throw a touchdown, he’s effectively led the Washington offense while avoiding turnovers or sacks. His best play came on this dime down the right sideline, a 42-yard completion to WR Dyami Brown.

Let the Jayden Daniels era begin 🫡pic.twitter.com/6ssmRapwwC — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 19, 2024

Daniels faced light competition to win the job. Washington brought in a smattering of veterans in Jeff Driskel and Marcus Mariota. But Mariota battled a groin injury while Driskel’s play has been uninspiring.

Pittsburgh will travel to Washington in Week 10 for a Sunday afternoon kickoff. They’ll be well-rested coming off their Week 9 bye and should return CB/S Cam Sutton, who will be eligible to return following his eight-game suspension.

Washington is coming off a dreadful 2023 season, finishing 4-13 and losing their final eight games. They ranked just 25th in points per game and constantly played from behind, last in the NFL in rushing attempts and first in pass attempts. Sam Howell started all 17 games but threw as many interceptions as he did touchdowns, 21 apiece.

Since taking over as head coach in 2007, opposing rookie quarterbacks against Mike Tomlin’s Steelers are just 6-21. However, two of those wins were notched last season as Houston’s C.J. Stroud and Cleveland’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson led wins over Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh and Washington last met in 2020 with the Commanders ending the Steelers’ 11-0 streak in a 23-17 upset victory. Washington leads the all-time series with a 43-33-3 record. Daniels is the second quarterback on the Steelers’ schedule to be named starter, joining the Las Vegas Raiders’ Gardner Minshew, who is slated to play Pittsburgh in Weeek 6.