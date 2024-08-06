Christian McCaffrey Calls Brandon Aiyuk ‘Former Teammate,’ Hinting At His Pending Departure

It has been non-stop Brandon Aiyuk trade talk for over 24 hours as various NFL insiders are reporting that Aiyuk is more likely to be dealt than he is to stay with the San Francisco 49ers on a new deal. The Pittsburgh Steelers have, of course, been central to some of those talks. Adam Schefter reported earlier today that talks had stalled out on Monday night but have since been revisited between the two teams.

Even with all of the trade rumors, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan maintained that there is still a scenario in which Aiyuk stays with the team. They are deep in trade talks, so everything that is said publicly can probably be taken with a grain of salt as a possible negotiation tactic.

Superstar RB Christian McCaffrey appeared on NFL Network’s Inside Training Camp Live on Tuesday and was asked about the trade rumors surrounding Aiyuk. He may have let one slip with his response.

“For me, I don’t deal with it. That’s not part of my job, that’s not part of my position,” McCaffrey said. “Obviously as a former teammate, or, you know, teammate of his in general – any teammate that you have, you love, you respect them. We always wish the best for any of our teammates, whether they’re here or not. Obviously, we hope he’s here. It’s a tough part of the business.”

His response was fairly generic, but could McCaffrey possibly know that the writing in on the wall for Aiyuk and the 49ers? That was certainly a large verbal slip-up if not. This is speculation, but it would align with reports from various insiders that say Aiyuk staying with the 49ers seems less likely than a trade. Though it must be said that the insiders have all noted this situation is extremely fluid. Until something is signed, sealed, and delivered, anything can happen.

Schefter reported that the Steelers and 49ers could not agree on the trade compensation while 49ers insider Matt Maiocco reported late last night that there was a framework for deals with both the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. Brandon Aiyuk has some say in where he goes. Though he does not have a no-trade clause, he does have to sign a new contract with the team that trades for him. That gives him at least some veto power.

This is a rapidly developing story, so stay tuned to the site for the latest.