Chris Hoke: Steelers First-Team Offense Needs More Reps

Through two preseason games, one thing is clear: the Pittsburgh Steelers offense needs work.

Whether it has been Russell Wilson or Justin Fields at the helm, the offense has sputtered to start the season, producing just 15 total points across two preseason games. Obviously, with reps being split between backups and starters this number is skewed, but when the starters are in it doesn’t look much better. That thought process has led some to believe that the first-teamers may need more playing time to gel before the season.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Chris Hoke seems to agree, going on KDKA Nights Sports Call following the game.

“I believe the first-team offense needs to get some reps,” said Hoke. “They need to get some rhythm going…Too many in years past the Steelers have been in December, looking back to September saying, ‘Woulda, shoulda, coulda. I wish we would have won this game in September. I wish we would have won this game in [early] October.’ You don’t want to have those woulda, shoulda, coulda moments in December and be sitting on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs.”

Saturday was Wilson’s first taste of action in a Steelers uniform. Opening the season as the team’s favorite to-be starting quarterback, a calf injury has stifled any momentum he had before camp.

In his Steelers debut against the Bills, Wilson completed 8-of-10 passes for 47 yards. He was sacked three times. Fields was more efficient, finishing 11-of-17 for 92 passing yards and 42 rushing yards. Still, the Steelers’ offense struggled to put up points, only mustering a field goal on the night.

The offensive line has failed to hit its stride as well with the team struggling to find uniformity. Broderick Jones’ struggles in pass protection have been well documented to this point as he ping-pongs to the left and right side of the line. Zach Frazier becoming the team’s starting center in favor of the injured Nate Herbig adds another new face to the offense, leading to more learning pains.

Learning a new offensive system with several new pieces was always going to create early struggles for the Steelers. However, I still side with Hoke in this instance. The team needs to identify their starters quickly and give them more game action. If the team doesn’t find their chemistry early in the season, they will be looking back saying, “woulda, shoulda, coulda.” And it’s why Wilson and company should take the field next Saturday in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.