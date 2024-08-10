Chris Hoke Questions If JuJu Smith-Schuster Could Help Steelers: ‘They Have A Lot Of Talent Here’

When reports broke on Friday that the New England Patriots will release WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere sat up. Some immediately suggested a reunion in Pittsburgh. Others wanted to shut that idea down post-haste.

Could Smith-Schuster reunite with the Steelers in 2024? The Steelers would need to look at exactly why a rebuilding team like the Patriots would cut an experienced wide receiver after one year of a three-year contract.

“Word on the street is he isn’t as fast as he once was, and he never was a burner,” former Steelers DL Chris Hoke said on KDKA’s Nightly Sports Call after the Steelers’ preseason loss to the Houston Texans Friday night. “And he was dropping balls in New England. They cut him and they’re going to take a [salary cap] hit on this. What’s going on here? ”

Smith-Schuster was not a very effective wide receiver for the Patriots in 2023. He only caught 26 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown. Ironically his best single-game effort came in Week 11 against the Steelers. So the coaching staff and front office did get to see him at his best.

But the other big question is if the Steelers actually need Smith-Schuster. Would he move the needle for the wide receiver room? Or would he just be another name on the depth chart?

“They have a lot of talent here,” Hoke said. “Do they have a top-notch guy outside of George Pickens? No. But they’ve got a lot of guys that can produce and an all-hands-on-deck mentality.”

WR Van Jefferson has stepped up during training camp, making a good case for the second wide receiver spot behind Pickens. If he can recapture the form from his sophomore season in 2021, he could prove to be a valuable target in the Steelers’ offense.

Could Smith-Schuster reinvigorate his career? Possibly. He’s only turning 28 in November. He is also only one season removed from an effective 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns.

But does Smith-Schuster really move the needle enough to warrant him being brought in at this stage? The Steelers certainly have to answer some questions before making that choice.