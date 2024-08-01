CBS Sports Projects Payton Wilson To Be ‘Top 2024 Rookie’ At Linebacker

In the first week of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linebacker Payton Wilson has turned some heads and really drawn attention from coaches and teammates for all the right reasons.

So far, Wilson has been praised for being “highly conditioned” by head coach Mike Tomlin, while teammates such as linebacker Patrick Queen and linebacker Tyler Matakevich have said he’s a “whole ‘nother animal” on the field and a “freak” at the linebacker position.

The future looks incredibly bright for the third-round pick out of North Carolina State. So bright, in fact, that CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin predicts that Payton Wilson will be the best rookie at the linebacker position in 2024.

Benjamin gave Wilson the nod over higher draft picks, such as Junior Colson with the Los Angeles Chargers and Edgerrin Cooper with the Green Bay Packers. That speaks to the talent and the opportunity in front of Wilson in what should be a great defense in Pittsburgh.

“Don’t sleep on Junior Colson in Los Angeles, where the ex-Michigan leader will stay with Jim Harbaugh. Wilson, however, feels like he was born and bred to be a Steeler, entering the NFL with more than enough instincts and physicality to offset a concerning injury history. Alongside Patrick Queen, he could shine,” Benjamin writes regarding the Steelers’ rookie linebacker.

In a draft class that looks great on paper, Wilson could be the best of the bunch, should he be able to stay healthy.

Health was the biggest concern coming out of college for Wilson, which caused him to slip to No. 98 overall in the third round, where the Steelers pounced on him, not sharing the same medical concerns that the other 31 teams had with the star collegiate linebacker.

Pittsburgh landed an elite athlete at the position with great size and traits, capping off a terrific offseason at the position that also saw the Steelers sign Queen in free agency to shore up a major position of need on the roster.

Payton Wilson’s tape at North Carolina State had some eye-popping reps against the run and in coverage. If he’s able to stay healthy and develop, the Steelers might have a gem at the position.

Reviews have been positive so far in the offseason during OTAs and minicamp, as Wilson has shown his athleticism at times. He’s off to a fast start in training camp, too, flying around making plays and mixing it up physically for the Steelers. The athleticism and size are quite noticeable, too.

Pittsburgh seems to have a plan for him from a playing-time perspective, rotating him in and out with Elandon Roberts early in training camp. This could lead to Wilson seeing a steady diet of snaps similar to how the Steelers used Kwon Alexander last season. That could lead to the rookie linebacker making a number of plays and asserting himself as the best linebacker in the class.