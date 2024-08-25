CBS Sports Highlights Steelers’ DL As Position Group Teams Could Target Via Trade

With the preseason wrapped up and things starting to take shape in regards t the 53-man roster for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a lot of difficult roster decisions are ahead for GM Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin.

One area that could lead to some very difficult roster decisions happens to be a position group that wasn’t much of a strength last season, but certainly is now coming out of the preseason.

That would be along the defensive line where the Steelers appear rather loaded from a starting lineup and depth perspective. So loaded, in fact, that CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards highlighted the position group as one that teams across the league could target on the waiver wire or via trade as final roster cuts happen.

“Pittsburgh’s defensive front is similarly loaded with veterans like Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Montravius Adams and Dean Lowry. Second-year defensive tackle Keeanu Benton will be off-limits,” Edwards writes regarding the Steelers’ defensive line for CBSSports.com. “Five players were named before arriving at DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk, who are not difference-makers but could fill roles for other teams.”

On paper, the Steeler are very deep along the defensive line. Having a starting trio of Heyward, Ogunjobi and Benton is a good starting point in the trenches.

Ogunjobi and Benton have looked very good throughout the summer and the preseason. And while there are still questions about Heyward entering his age-35 season and his 14th year in the league, when he’s healthy he’s still one of the best in the game.

Adams does nothing but produce when he gets an opportunity. He’s constantly around the football and took a step forward as a pass rusher last season. He’s sound depth to have. So, too, is Lowry, who has played a long time in the NFL and is reliable when on the field.

Even a guy like Leal has taken a significant step forward this season under defensive line coach Karl Dunbar. His technique has improved immensely, and he’s really flashed throughout the summer, working his way into at the very least a rotational role.

So, that leaves guys like Isaiahh Loudermilk and rookie Logan Lee as potential odd men out.

Those two might not move the needle overall, but Loudermilk has 42 career games under his belt and could be an enticing defensive line option for a team in need following post-roster cutdowns, should he be cut loose. Lee is still just a rookie and doesn’t have a true position, but there was quite a bit to like about him coming out of Iowa that could intrigue another team.

Just a few short months ago the defensive line group wasn’t considered a strength because of a lot of unknowns. But coming out of the summer and preparing the roster for Week 1 in Atlanta, it sure does look like a strength, and outside teams in search of depth could come take a look.