CB Beanie Bishop Jr. Expects To Play In Preseason Finale

Much of the offseason has been spent discussing the No. 2 wide receiver battle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But there is one starting position that is even more pressing at the moment. The Steelers entered training camp with a big question at slot corner. They appear to have exited camp with more questions than when they started. Undrafted rookie CB Beanie Bishop Jr. appears to have the inside track for the job, but he also missed the second preseason game in what would have been an important start for him.

According to The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo on X, Bishop told the media he expects to play on Saturday against the Detroit Lions in the Steelers’ preseason finale.

Steelers nickel Beanie Bishop, who was held out on Saturday with an injury, said he expects to play this weekend. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 21, 2024

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was recently asked about the slot-corner competition, and he basically said whoever shows up will get the job because they are running thin on bodies at the position. That is not exactly the vote of confidence you like to hear when it comes to what is essentially a starting position on defense. In 2023, 59.1 percent of the defensive snaps were in either nickel or dime.

Bishop had a pretty impressive camp overall, especially given his status as an undrafted rookie. He spent a lot of time covering guys like Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller in the slot, but the coaches also challenged him on a few occasions against George Pickens.

It was somewhat surprising when the initial depth chart was released before the first preseason game and Beanie Bishop was listed as the starting slot corner. Entering camp, Josiah Scott and Grayland Arnold were likely the two biggest competitors for that starting job. Scott was waived early in training camp and Arnold ended up on Injured Reserve and was subsequently released with an injury settlement.

That leaves Thomas Graham Jr. as his main competition. But they are both also competing against the field, so to speak. If neither player shows the Steelers what they need to see on Saturday, they will almost certainly add a veteran free agent who is either available now or will become available at roster cutdowns next Tuesday. Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan are still available, for what it’s worth.

Cameron Sutton is on the roster and will be available after the bye week in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. They just need a player that can help bridge the gap until Sutton serve an eight-game suspension. So far, Bishop seems like the best bet, but nothing is a given for an undrafted rookie. He absolutely needs to prove it on Saturday in the preseason finale.