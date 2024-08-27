Carney: Steelers Appear To Be Leaning All-In On DeMarvin Leal Position Flexibility

Constructing a 53-man roster is rather difficult, especially when trying to ensure that several key areas have plenty of depth and flexibility. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, it can be difficult to make sure all bases are covered. After all, you only get 53 roster spots on the active roster. So, the more you can do as a player, the more hats you can wear, the better. Thanks to DeMarvin Leal, the Steelers were able to address two positions with one roster spot. His flexibility allowed him to play base and sub-package defensive line and some outside linebacker, which he added to his resume during training camp.

On the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, Pittsburgh kept just three outside linebackers in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. The Steelers cut loose Kyron Johnson, placed Jeremiah Moon on Injured Reserve, and designated him to return, meaning he must miss the first four weeks of the season.

Keeping just three outside linebackers seems rather concerning. However, when you look a bit deeper, it appears pretty clear that the Steelers are leaning all-in — at least in the season’s first month — on Leal as outside linebacker depth, especially with the Steelers technically keeping eight defensive linemen, including Leal.

Coming into training camp this summer in Latrobe, Leal had never been a standup EDGE for the Steelers as an outside linebacker. He had lined up just eight times on the outside of the tackle in his NFL career, but during the preseason, the Steelers experimented with him at OLB, giving him 24 snaps in that role, according to Pro Football Focus.

Steelers’ defensive coordinator Teryl Austin believed in DeMarvin Leal as an outside linebacker, stating on August 20 that he “absolutely could” do it if the Steelers needed him to.

“He’s had a heck of a camp,” Austin said to reporters on August 20, according to video via YardBarker’s Aaron Becker. “He’s probably in the best shape that he’s been in since we drafted him. He can play inside. He can play outside. He’s that athletic…If we needed him to play outside linebacker, he absolutely could.”

It turns out the Steelers need him to, with Moon going down and Johnson being let go. His ability to play there and the strong showing he had there overall in limited action have the Steelers feeling comfortable enough to only carry three true OLBs in the Big 3, at least early in the season.

Since getting some work at OLB, Leal says he’s been trying to soak up everything he can from Watt, Highsmith, and Herbig. They’re doing everything they can to help him along there. To Leal’s credit, he’s been open-minded to the added responsibilities and has attacked them head-on.

But there are still quite a few hurdles to clear for the Steelers and DeMarvin Leal at OLB, considering that the OLB4 role in Pittsburgh is usually a heavy special teams role, which Leal hasn’t done much of in-stadium. We’ll see how much work he actually gets as a true stand-up EDGE, but it’s very interesting to see the Steelers try to save a spot along the defensive front by having a guy be able to handle both roles if called upon.

He’s become a better player overall this summer and made major progress as a pass rusher, impressing this summer. He made plays in the backfield, batted down passes at the line of scrimmage as he was active and alert in his pass rushes, generated some pressure, and chased the ball every chance he got.

DeMarvin Leal has earned more trust and responsibility. Kudos to him. Hopefully, that trust and responsibility will pay off early in the season, with the Steelers going light at OLB behind the top trio, seemingly giving Leal more of a role there in the process.