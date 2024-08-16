Carney: Five Key Roster Bubble Players To Watch In Steelers’ Preseason Matchup Against Bills

The second week of the preseason in the NFL tends to offer a bit more intrigue, in large part due to more big-name players seeing the field for extended action in what is largely shaping up to be the true tune-up game as part of the newer three-game preseason slate.

On Saturday at Acrisure Stadium against the Buffalo Bills, that will be the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as quarterback Russell Wilson will start and make his Steelers debut, while another addition like linebacker Patrick Queen should see the field as well.

But while it’s a big tune-up game for the key names and starters across the board, it’s also another prime opportunity for some bubble guys to make plays, draw more attention and really put their names into a conversation for not only a roster spot, but a potential role moving forward.

Below are my five key roster bubble players to watch Friday night against the Bills.

1. QB/WR/ST JOHN RHYS PLUMLEE

Signed as an underrated, free agent quarterback coming out of Central Florida, Plumlee chose the Steelers on the open market due to their belief in him as a quarterback. The Steelers said and did all the right things with Plumlee following the draft, but since the team hit Latrobe for training camp and went through the three weeks there, he rarely got a look at quarterback.

Instead, Plumlee got some work in at receiver, as a returner on kickoffs, and was a personal protector on punts. To his credit, especially in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans last week, Plumlee made some plays.

He’s shown a willingness to do whatever’s asked of him, and he’s made plays in the process, including a tackle on punt coverage against Houston.

As that fringe roster guy, the more you can do, the better. Plumlee has taken that to heart and is aiming to wear as many hats as he can. Saturday night against Buffalo is another prime opportunity for him to show that versatility and make some plays in the process.

2. WR QUEZ WATKINS

A few weeks ago, no chance I would have thought to include Quez Watkins in a list like this. Then the performance against the Texans happened, in which Watkins called fair catch on a punt with 15 yards of green grass in front of him and no defender close, and then on the next punt he muffed it, leading to a Houston touchdown.

He didn’t even get a look as a receiver in the passing game, either. To Watkins’ credit though, he put together a very strong week of practices to close out the time in Latrobe at training camp, earning some point-blank statements from head coach Mike Tomlin in the process.

Now, after that strong week, Watkins needs to build off of it. He’s a speedster in the passing game and showed some solid chemistry with Justin Fields and Kyle Allen throughout the week. Doing it in a game is the next step for Watkins in his time in the Black and Gold.

He’s shown he’s a big-play threat from his time in Philadelphia, but he hasn’t done much to move the needle in a positive direction for the Steelers — at least not yet. Saturday is a great time to do just that. Make some plays as a receiver, reminds folks what you bring to the table and continue to stack good days together.

3. RB DAIJUN EDWARDS

Shortly after the Steelers landed Daijun Edwards as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia, I wrote that I believed he had the best chance of any UDFA not named Beanie Bishop Jr. to crack the Steelers’ 53-man roster. That was in large part due to the need for depth at running back, as well as the skillset he brings to the table.

Though he was largely quiet in training camp, Edwards didn’t disappoint against the Texans. He had a nice 21-yard run to set up his touchdown, and he got some work in the kick return game, too. Right now, Edwards finds himself battling hard with Jonathan Ward for a potential fourth RB spot or a practice squad job.

But his work against the Texans was intriguing. Hopefully he can see some more carries against the Bills and make the most of them.

4. DL LOGAN LEE

Of the members of the Steelers’ 2024 NFL Draft class, Logan Lee has been the quietest. It’s understandable, considering he’s buried on the depth chart along the defensive line for the Steelers. He also doesn’t seem to have a true, set position in Pittsburgh either, as the Steelers have been moving him around quite a bit.

However, Lee earned some praise from defensive coordinator Teryl Austin coming out of the preseason opener, giving him kudos for being prepared and willing to move around, all while holding his own playing out of position at times.

That’s all well and good, and certainly a feather to put into his cap, but Lee has to make some plays if he wants a shot at sticking on the 53-man roster. He had just one assisted tackle against the Texans and was largely quiet in 24 snaps. He needs to show some splash — and soon.

A matchup against the Bills is a great place to start.

5. LB JACOBY WINDMON

One of the biggest surprises coming out of the first week of preseason was easily undrafted free agent linebacker Jacoby Windmon, who finished as the Steelers’ highest-graded defenders from PFF, playing 18 snaps.

Windmon, who played on the edge at Michigan State, has transitioned seamlessly to off-ball with the Steelers and really stood out against the Texans. He played with real physicality, laid a couple of big pops on the night, and looked good in coverage.

He’s behind a number of experienced veterans at the inside linebacker position, but the preseason opener was a great step in the right direction for Windmon. He’s on track for a spot on the practice squad without a doubt, but making more plays and standing out in a big way against the Bills could help him take another step forward and make a case for a 53-man roster spot.