‘Can’t Thank Them Enough’: Payton Wilson Credits Elandon Roberts, Patrick Queen For Getting Him Up To Speed

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Payton Wilson has been turning heads all offseason, and in Friday night’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, he once again impressed. Wilson was in the game from the start, with prized free agent Patrick Queen getting the game off, and quickly made an impression by making a tackle for a loss on Houston’s first play from scrimmage.

Wilson finished his preseason debut with seven total tackles and a tackle for loss as he flew all over the field. While his debut was not perfect, it was still very encouraging, and there is a reason head coach Mike Tomlin praised him in the post-game press conference.

After the game, Payton Wilson spoke with reporters, and he credited the linebackers room for being extremely helpful early on in his career.

“Like I said a while ago, coach AC [Aaron Curry], who I think is the best in the business, does an amazing job,” said Wilson in a video posted to Twitter by Chris Adamski. I have ERob [Elandon Roberts] and PQ [Patrick Queen] right there with me. Just as soon as I come off the sideline, PQ’s got the iPad just showing me stuff, so I just, I can’t thank them enough for getting me up to speed for this game.”

Pittsburgh’s inside linebackers have been in constant flux since LB Ryan Shazier suffered his career-ending injury in 2017. Last year, LB Elandon Roberts really showed that he belongs as a Steeler linebacker. He played really well all season and picked up even more responsibility after linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander suffered season-ending injuries.

With the uncertainty surrounding Holcomb’s recovery, Pittsburgh went out and signed LB Patrick Queen in free agency. Despite being a prized free agent signing coming off a year where he tallied 133 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, Queen has been extremely helpful to Wilson.

Being a rookie there are going to be growing pains. It is hard for a rookie to take the league by storm, but those who do normally have veterans at the position who give a helping hand. While Payton Wilson is not going to be starting, barring something unforeseen happening before Week One, the veterans on the team are making sure he will be ready if his number is called upon. As last year showed, the need for quality depth players ready to step in is crucial. Hopefully a situation like last year does not happen again, but if it does, Wilson is being mentored and prepped by the right people.

Even if Payton Wilson does not see much playing time this year, having Queen and Roberts in front of him giving a helping hand will be such a benefit to him moving forward. Wilson isn’t expected to be a star this year, but he is expected to be a big part of the future at inside linebacker. Having smart veterans in front of him will help Wilson be smart and know what to do when he is called upon in future years. Playing inside linebacker requires brains. We know Payton Wilson has the skill. That is very easy to see, but it is about playing at NFL speed mentally that will be the big step for Wilson. If he can master that, so long as injuries don’t hamper him, the sky is the limit. The great news is that two smart veterans are already helping him grow mentally.