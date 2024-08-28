Cam Heyward Thinks Keeanu Benton ‘Still Hasn’t Reached His Ceiling’

Nick Herbig looked like a man among boys during the preseason, but Keeanu Benton was no slouch either. Both second-year players should have a bigger impact for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year, but Benton will find himself thrust into a bigger role. With T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith ahead of him, Herbig should still just be a rotational guy. Benton, on the other hand, will be a starter. It sounds like Cam Heyward isn’t too concerned about that though.

While speaking to the media after practice on Wednesday, Heyward was asked where he’s seen Benton improve the most.

“I think his pass rush using his hands, winning his one-on-ones,” Heyward said via the team’s website. “I think he’s really grown in that approach, getting on the edge. There’s still more to work on with that. I think, as much growth as he had, he still hasn’t reached his ceiling. Looking forward to seeing him grow.”

That growth in rushing the passer was evident during the preseason. Benton only had one sack last year, although he could have had more. This year, it seems he’s intent on making that number grow. During the preseason, he only had one sack, but that was a combination of two half-sack performances. He looked much more at home getting after the quarterback.

Watch this arm over spin by Keeanu Benton on the first sack by Nick Herbig. Two Wisconsin products just playing with their food on Saturday. Some guy named Ogunjobi or something has had a great preseason too.

With Heyward on the last year of his contract, and likely not having many years left in the NFL anyway, Benton’s growth could become key for this defense. The defensive line doesn’t have many other young prospects as talented as Benton. The Steelers’ pass rush has been their ace in the hole for years, but if their defensive line gets depleted, that may no longer hold true.

Heyward continued to speak about some of the young players along the defensive line receiving more opportunities with veterans resting.

“Mike [Tomlin] always talks about one man’s misfortune is another man’s treasure. I think when we’ve had guys down, it’s allowed other guys to grow,” he said. “I think Keeanu really relished that and grew a lot when I was injured. It’s just really related a lot of good cohesion and a lot of experience that you need at this level.”

DeMarvin Leal is another defensive lineman who appears to be taking a step forward, although now he may be more of an outside linebacker. Isaaiahh Loudermilk seemed better during this preseason too, and even rookie Logan Lee made the initial 53-man roster. Benton is the star in that group, but maybe some of those other players will follow his example.

We’ll see this year if the Steelers’ defensive line depth gets tested. If Heyward or Larry Ogunjobi miss any time, one of those other young players may need to step up. Last year, Benton answered that call. Hopefully no one has to do it this year, but if it comes to that, the next man will be up. Perhaps Benton could even take another step forward again. Heyward certainly seems to think he can.