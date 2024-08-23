Calvin Austin III: Offense Dialed In On ‘Details’ With Regular Season Approaching

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled offensively through their first two preseason games. The only touchdown came in the first game courtesy of third-string QB Kyle Allen. While it’s only preseason, the Steelers need to get their offense going.

WR Calvin Austin III is confident offense will get things moving in the right direction, though.

“We’ve obviously had some struggles on the offensive end,” Austin said on Thursday’s episode of the Irish Steelers Podcast. “But we got a group that’s just about responding well and detailing things up. That’s what we’ve been really pounding this week, the small things, details, and those little things that can cost you.”

Little details can be the difference between a successful play and a false start. There will be plays where the opposing defense just makes a play. They get paid, too. But NFL offenses can’t afford to repeatedly shoot themselves in the foot with controllable issues like pre-snap penalties and execution problems.

The Steelers also want to see what’s happening on the practice field translate to the games. Both quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, have made big plays during training camp and preseason. But those plays aren’t showing up so far in the preseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin wants to see that change against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

And it’s not just about wanting to see big plays happen. Everyone wants to see that, of course. But it’s about gaining confidence and starting the season off right. That’s the value Austin sees in the preseason.

“You use the preseason games to clean up things, get different looks, get different people in different scenarios,” Austin said. “You just to really work out all those kinks to where once the season is here and that first game is, we’re hitting and running. It’s not no slow progression because in the NFL, every single game matters. One game, you could look back and you get to the end, and man, this one game cost us this spot or this position.”

We know that a high-flying offense in the preseason doesn’t necessarily mean offensive success in the regular season. During the 2023 preseason, QB Kenny Pickett and the starting offense scored touchdowns on each of their five drives.

But that never showed up during the regular season and now the Steelers have a new offensive coordinator and quarterback room.

That doesn’t mean executing well in preseason is useless. It’s a dress rehearsal for the regular season. And Austin and the rest of the offense are aware that they need to get it together for this final rehearsal on Saturday.