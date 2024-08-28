Bryant McFadden Reveals Little White Lie He Told Kevin Colbert To Ensure Steelers Drafted Him

Every player’s NFL draft story is different. For former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden, his draft day experience was one to remember for sure. Taken in the second round of the 2005 draft, McFadden actually used a little bit of deception with former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert in order to make sure the Steelers drafted him.

“Pittsburgh called me,” McFadden said during a recent appearance on The Water Boyz Show. “It’s Kevin Colbert, the GM, he’s like, ‘Is this McFadden?’ I’m like, ‘Yes sir, it is.’ He said, ‘Hey man, how you doing?’ I’m like, ‘I’m doing good.’ He said, ‘Has anyone contacted you yet?’

“I’m looking at the draft board, and I see the teams in front of Pittsburgh, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I just got off the phone with the Chargers and the Eagles.’ Didn’t talk to either team. He’s like, ‘Don’t worry about taking their calls. We’re about to take you right now with our second-round pick.”

Considering McFadden was an integral part of two Super Bowl championship teams with the Steelers, it’s safe to say that little lie didn’t hurt anything. It doesn’t sound like anything serious, either. It was more McFadden securing his own future. If Colbert was making that phone call, it’s likely McFadden was going to be the Steelers’ selection anyway.

It does sound like McFadden has some of the details a little out of order though. He says the Eagles and Chargers were picking in front of the Steelers, but it was actually the Chargers and the Colts. The Eagles had the pick right after the Steelers. Regardless, it was almost 20 years ago, so it’s impressive that McFadden got even one of the teams correct.

Also, all the corners drafted after McFadden either didn’t work out or ended up becoming journeymen, so if it took McFadden fibbing to get Colbert to draft him, then everyone should be happier for it. McFadden may not have ever made a Pro Bowl, but he played for seven seasons in the NFL as a solid contributor. He helped the Steelers craft their incredible 2008 defense, and he has two Super Bowl rings that prove how valuable he was.

It’s a funny story that hugely impacted McFadden and the Steelers. It would be fun to hear Colbert’s side of that story and whether or not McFadden’s words swayed him. Either way, all is well that ends well. McFadden, Ike Taylor, Ryan Clark, Deshea Townsend, and Troy Polamalu formed one of the most lethal secondaries in Steelers’ history. McFadden could’ve made up just about any lie to Colbert, and it still would’ve been worth it.