Bryan: Final 2024 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction – Post-Third Preseason Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have played all three of their 2024 preseason games and by Tuesday at 4 PM/ET they will need to trim their roster down to 53 players. With that being the case, it’s time for me to throw out my fourth and final 53-man Steelers roster prediction for 2024.

As usual, I have included some analysis under each position group, and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below along with your 53-man roster prediction.

While this is my final 53-man roster prediction for Tuesday, I do expect the team to add and subtract from its final one over the course of the next week.

Links to my first three 53-man roster predictions are below.

Bryan: 2024 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Pre-Training Camp Edition

Bryan: 2024 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post-Preseason Opener

Bryan: 2024 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction – Post Second Preseason Game

Offense (25)

Quarterbacks (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Analysis: This has been cut and dry since the three were added to the roster this offseason. For these three not to be the three, the Steelers would likely need to go with just two quarterbacks, which is something they don’t usually do. While John Rhys Plumlee finally got to play some quarterback in the preseason finale, it was more of a reward for him than anything. Plumlee does have position flexibility, so I have him landing on the practice squad.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Analysis: Once again, this group has been cut and dry for a long while. Patterson got healthy after starting training camp on the NFI list, and he ended the preseason with an explosive run up the gut for a touchdown. He’ll also be the kickoff returner and as a former wide receiver, he offers the Steelers some position flexibility. Warren will hopefully be past his hamstring injury by the start of the regular season.

Wide Receivers (6) – George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Dez Fitzpatrick

Analysis: I am going with six wide receivers here mainly because Wilson missed most of training camp and all three preseason games with an ankle injury. Putting him on the Reserve/Injured list seems a bit extreme, especially with two weeks to go before the regular season starts. He still might be an opening week inactive player just the same.

Fitzpatrick might wind up being one of the two gunners on special teams. He also represented himself well on offense. Miller gives the Steelers a versatile player and one who can hold things down until Wilson is ready to start seeing playing time.

Tight Ends/Fullbacks (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

Analysis: While Rodney Williams is a fine special teams player, Pruitt is the better player on offense and definitely the better blocker of the two. I fully expect the Steelers to keep four when it comes to this position group combination. Also, Pruitt has been with OC Arthur Smith quite a bit over the years. I do have Williams going to the practice squad. Heyward is a fine special teams player, and he has dependable hands in the passing game.

Offensive Linemen (9) – James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo, Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Dan Moore Jr., Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Ryan McCollum

Analysis: Who is the backup center with Nate Herbig out for the season? While McCormick did finally see a handful of snaps at center late in the preseason finale, you can tell he is still very green there. Anderson didn’t see preseason snaps at center in the preseason. McCollum was the second center in on Saturday again and I think the Steelers might go with him unless they find an upgrade after cuts are made, I suppose they could also trade for a center about to be cut as well.

Anderson played both guard spots and right tackle during the preseason. He feels like a lock. Dylan Cook had a late summer foot injury that prevented him from playing in the preseason finale. It certainly sounds like he might be headed for the Reserve/Injured list as part of the final roster moves.

Defense (25)

Defensive Linemen (7) – Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: Leal played quite a bit outside linebacker during the preseason and thus he could now possibly serve as the fourth in that position group as well as providing depth on the defensive line. While Loudermilk feels like a bit of a luxury, the team seems to still like him. He might be inactive to start the season if he makes 53.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich, Mark Robinson

Analysis: With Cole Holcomb heading to the Reserve/PUP list soon, it certainly seems like these will be the five who will be kept with Matakevich mainly being a core special teams player. I think Robinson did enough to make the roster and he also can play on special teams. I have the Steelers only keeping three true outside linebackers so keeping a fifth inside linebacker to help on special teams makes sense.

Outside Linebackers (3) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig

Analysis: This preseason started with most of us thinking that Jeremiah Moon and Kyron Johnson would be battling for a fourth outside linebacker spot. Moon, however, seemingly disappeared from the race by the second preseason game as he only played five defensive snaps in that contest. He might be hurt because he sat out the preseason finale as well.

While Johnson held his own on defense and special teams during the preseason, I’m not really sure it was enough overall. Additionally, and as I stated above, I think Leal can serve as the team’s fourth outside linebacker. If the Steelers keep Johnson, it will likely be because he will dress weekly on special teams.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Thomas Graham Jr., Beanie Bishop Jr.

Analysis: This position group past starters Porter and Jackson surely leaves a lot to be desired. Don’t be surprised if the Steelers add to this group after the initial 53-man roster is set and prior to the regular season getting underway. Did Bishop do enough to make the roster? I’m not sure that he did on defense, honestly, and he has been a bit banged up to boot. He did, however, show up on special teams as a gunner in the first preseason game. Graham played a lot in the slot in the preseason and ahead of Bishop in the finale.

Trice is dealing with a groin injury and hopefully it’s not serious. Rush really is not that big of an asset on special teams either even though they gave him a lot of shots as a gunner, making his spot super tenuous. All this position group really could use some outside help both inside and outside with at least one player that maybe play gunner on the punt team.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: Only rolling with four in this group in my final prediction. After long thought, I decided to leave off rookie Ryan Watts, who now has a stinger injury that he sustained late in the preseason finale. While Watts can play on special teams and possibly be the other gunner, his role as a safety right now just can’t be trusted.

Killebrew is mainly just a special teamer as well but obviously he’s a core guy and he has a lot of experience on defense should an emergency arise. Might we see another safety added soon who can play on special teams? I think that is certainly possible.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Matthew Wright will likely be cut soon and that leaves the incumbent Boswell. No shocker here.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: The Steelers’ new punter had a genuinely nice preseason. No competition to beat out, as expected.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz also had zero competition this summer after re-signing on a three-year contract.

Non 53-Man Spots (4)

Reserve/Injured (3) – Nate Herbig, Dylan Cook, David Perales

Analysis: As of right now, Herbig and Perales are the only two players on this list. It sounds like Cook might join them on Tuesday because of a foot injury.

Reserve/Physical Unable To Perform (1) – Cole Holcomb

Analysis: The Steelers recently renegotiated Holcomb’s contract as a guaranteed split salary clause was added. That transaction serves as a sign that Holcomb, who sustained a serious knee injury in 2023, won’t be ready for the start of the 2024 regular season. Holcomb remains on Active/PUP right, and he should transition to Reserve/PUP come Week 1.

Reserve/Suspended (1) – Cameron Sutton

Analysis: As previously noted, Sutton has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2024 regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. During training camp, he worked a lot at safety so he could be a very versatile chess piece on defense during the second half of the regular season.

Practice Squad (17) – RB Jonathan Ward, RB La’Mical Perine, QB/WR John Rhys Plumlee, TE Rodney Williams, FB Jack Colletto, G Joey Fisher, WR Quez Watkins, T TyKeem Doss, OLB Kyron Johnson, ILB Jacoby Windmon, S Ryan Watts, CB Zyon Gilbert, CB Kyler McMichael, DT Logan Lee, DT Willington Previlon, S Jalen Elliott, and OLB Julius Welschof (INT Exemption).

Analysis: Just 17 dart throws at practice squad signings and all from the 91-man roster that the team ended its 2024 preseason with. The Steelers have a history of adding several players released from other NFL teams so obviously all 17 of my selections won’t hit. It will be interesting to see how many of these 17 players do wind up starting the 2024 regular season on the practice squad.

Summary: Let’s look at my changes this time around. Rodney Williams, Kyron Johnson, and Ryan Watts are the players who are not on listed in this final 53-man prediction who were in the third one. Added this time around are MyCole Pruitt, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Scotty Miller.

While this is my initial 53-man roster prediction for the Steelers come Tuesday evening, I really expect there to be a few additions and subtractions made prior to the team traveling to Atlanta for its first game of the 2024 regular season. This team really could use another cornerback or two and maybe even a safety. Improving the wide receiver room is also an option. It will be interesting to see who the backup center winds up being and if that player is an outside addition.