Bryan: 2024 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Post-Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers break their 2024 training camp Thursday and play their second preseason game Friday night at home. With that being the case, it’s time for me to throw out my second 53-man roster prediction for the team.

As usual, I have included some analysis underneath each position group, and I invite you to post your own differences in the comments below along with your 53-man roster prediction.

My next stab at the Steelers’ 53-man roster will likely be posted right before the team’s third preseason game. After that, my final prediction will be released right before the cutdown date.

The link to my first 53-man roster prediction is below.

Bryan: 2024 Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Pre-Training Camp Edition

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Analysis: Obviously, no changes to this position group. Barring a serious injury, these three quarterbacks will remain the same moving forward. I am looking forward to seeing Wilson possibly playing on Friday night in the team’s second preseason game. I also hope that Fields gets more playing time than he received in the first preseason game.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Analysis: Another position group that remains unchanged, and that will likely be the case throughout the rest of the preseason. Patterson is now off the NFI list and hopefully we’ll get to see him play some on Friday night. It’s so hard to make room for another running back in this group.

Wide Receivers (5) – George Pickens, Brandon Aiyuk, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Van Jefferson

Analysis: Four of these five were in my five in my first prediction. With one preseason game now in the books, I have one reason to alter the group and that’s due to hoping the team trades for Brandon Aiyuk. If that happens, Scotty Miller might be the odd man out unless the team wants to keep six wide receivers, which feels a little heavy.

Tight Ends/Fullbacks (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

Analysis: I am changing this group up this time around. I will now send Rodney Williams to the practice squad and retain Pruitt, a veteran who has played for new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith quite a bit. Pruitt doesn’t offer much special teams value, but he is a better offensive asset than Williams is. I really would like to keep fullback Jack Colletto, but there’s just not enough roster spots available for me to do so.

Offensive Linemen (9) – James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo, Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Dan Moore Jr., Nate Herbig, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: I have a different set of nine this time around, but I am not so sure things will end this way. Watch out now for Anderson, who was the team’s last selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He might play some right tackle in the second preseason game, and if he looks good there, his position flexibility might just make Dylan Cook expendable. Anderson can play guard and tackle and even center in a pinch. Is Moore 100 percent safe? Is his salary expendable? Remember what happened last year with Kevin Dotson? If Fautanu (knee) is healthy and ready to start at right tackle by Week 1, Moore might just be traded like Dotson was last year. If that happens, Cook and Anderson could wind up in the group of nine. This group is fluid when it comes to the final two spots in my opinion.

Defense (26)

Defensive Linemen (6) – Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: I had to trim one from my previous group of seven so I could keep an extra safety. That was tough to do, and the decision came down to Loudermilk or DeMarvin Leal. I chose to roll with Loudermilk over Leal, who was impressive in the first preseason game.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich, Mark Robinson

Analysis: It is becoming quite clear that Cole Holcomb won’t be ready for the start of the 2024 regular season as he remains on the Active/PUP list. He’ll likely go from there to the Reserve/PUP list come Week 1. I am replacing him in the group of five with Robinson, at least for now. Watch out for undrafted rookie Jacoby Windmon. He can play both inside and outside linebacker and on special teams as well. He had a strong first preseason game, and a second nice showing could put him in position to overtake Robinson. The battle for a supposed fifth inside linebacker spot seems fluid.

Outside Linebackers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Kyron Johnson

Analysis: Going to change up the final one on this list this time around. Consider this me just blowing with the preseason wind with one exhibition contest now in the books. Previously, I had Jeremiah Moon as the fourth outside linebacker. This time I have Johnson and based only on him having the better first preseason game. Johnson was on special teams late last season, so if Moon wants the roster spot, he’ll likely need to outplay Johnson in that phase in the final two preseason games. This last spot could go either way.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Beanie Bishop Jr., Grayland Arnold

Analysis: Josiah Scott, who was in my first prediction, is no longer on the roster. For now, I am replacing him with Arnold, who might ultimately win the starting slot cornerback position over the rookie Bishop. One of Trice and Rush should make the roster. Will both? We’ll see.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

Analysis: I only went with four safeties in my first prediction. All told, I regretted doing that, especially with Killebrew mainly being a special teams demon. I think five will be the total with the first four listed all being locks. That fifth and final spot goes to the rookie Watts, at least for now. It’s a fluid spot, however, with several weeks remaining before the team’s first game.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Barring an injury, Boswell should be a lock again this season. Nothing to discuss here even with Matthew Wright still on the offseason roster.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: This is cut and dry. No discussion or decision to make here.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz is obviously the incumbent long snapper, but he did have a bad snap on an extra point attempt in the Steelers’ first preseason game. Even so, he is still the only long snapper on the offseason roster so there’s no reason to think his job is in any sort of danger.

Non 53-Man Spots (4)

Reserve/Injured (2) – Breiden Fehoko, David Perales

Analysis: The Steelers placed Fehoko on the Reserve/Injured list this past week, likely due to a shoulder injury. Odds are good that he’ll start the regular season on that list. The same goes for Perales, who sustained a knee injury during a training camp practice. After clearing waivers with an injury designation, Perales reverted to the Steelers’ Reserve/Injured list. The team has yet to work out an injury settlement with Perales and that’s a sign he might be on the list for most of the 2024 season.

Reserve/Physical Unable To Perform (1) – Cole Holcomb

Analysis: The Steelers recently renegotiated Holcomb’s contract as a guaranteed split salary clause was added. That transaction serves as a sign that Holcomb, who sustained a serious knee injury in 2023, won’t be ready for the start of the 2024 regular season. Holcomb remains on Active/PUP right, and he should transition to Reserve/PUP come Week 1.

Reserve/Suspended (1) – Cameron Sutton

Analysis: As previously noted, Sutton has been suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of the 2024 regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. During training camp, he was working a lot at safety so he could be a very versatile chess piece on defense during the second half of the regular season.

Practice Squad (17) – DE Logan Lee, S Jalen Elliott, RB Daijun Edwards, WR Jaray Jenkins, CB Thomas Graham Jr., ILB Jacoby Windmon, C Ryan McCollum, G Tyler Beach, T Dylan Cook, DT Willington Previlon, OLB Jeremiah Moon, RB Jonathan Ward, FB Jack Colletto, TE Rodney Williams, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, CB Anthony Averett, OLB Julius Welschof (INT exception)

Analysis: Just 17 dart throws at practice squad signings and all from the 91-man roster entering training camp. The Steelers have a history of adding several players released from other NFL teams so obviously all 17 of my selections won’t hit. It will be interesting, however, to see how many of these 17 players do wind up starting the 2024 regular season on the practice squad.

Summary: Let’s look at the main changes. Cole Holcomb, Rodney Williams, Scotty Miller, DeMarvin Leal, Josiah Scott, Dylan Cook, and Jeremiah Moon are the players who are not on listed in the 53-man prediction who were in the first one. Added this time around were Brandon Aiyuk, Spencer Anderson, MyCole Pruitt, Kyron Johnson, Mark Robinson, Grayland Arnold, and Ryan Watts.

There is still likely to be another player or two on the Week 1 roster who were not with the team at the start of training camp. I have all but one draft pick, DE Logan Lee, making the Week 1 53-man roster. I also still have an odd 24/26 player split on offense and defense on this initial roster prediction.