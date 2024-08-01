Browns RB D’Onta Foreman Injured, Transported To Hospital Via Helicopter (Updates)

UPDATE (11:40 a.m.): According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Foreman has what is described as an “upper back/lower neck” injury, which was suffered in training camp practice Thursday at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Schultz added that Foreman is in good spirits and is reportedly “talking and laughing and has movement in all extremities.”

#Browns RB D'Onta Foreman is dealing with what is being described as a “upper back/lower neck” injury and he was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, per multiple sources. The good news: I’m told he’s talking and laughing and has movement in all extremities. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/AHWJ6jhK2t — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 1, 2024

Our original story is below.

Cleveland Browns running back D’Onta Foreman was seriously injured in a drill Thursday during the team’s training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia and transported to a Roanoke, Virginia, hospital for further evaluation, according to a statement from the team.

Foreman reportedly has movement in his extremities and is under further evaluation.

Browns statement on the injury suffered by D’Onta Foreman. https://t.co/eWyvFumGtw pic.twitter.com/y5iHhHm8Rf — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 1, 2024

D’Onta Foreman, who signed a one-year deal in free agency with Cleveland after spending last season in Chicago, was reportedly injured in a kickoff drill and was immobilized.

#Browns D’Onta Foreman injured during kickoff drill. Being immobilized and taken off on board. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2024

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot was the first to report that Foreman was being immobilized and taken off on a backboard to a waiting ambulance. Shortly after Cabot’s tweets, though, The Athletic’s Zac Jackson reported that the ambulance had not left the parking lot and that a helicopter was called in to transport Foreman to the hospital.

Roanoke is roughly 70 miles away from The Greenbrier, where the Browns are holding training camp, which could explain the need for a helicopter.

According to the statement from the Browns, Foreman was injured when he took a “direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain.”

Once Foreman reported the pain, the Browns training staff reportedly utilized the “standard emergency actions procedures” to stabilize Foreman.

Following Foreman’s injury and removal from the field on a stretcher, the Browns were seen taking a knee, according to a video from Cabot on Twitter.

#Browns on their knees praying for D’Onta Foreman, who was placed in an ambulance on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/Bc2TW8z7pr — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2024

The Browns will provide more updates on Foreman’s condition. For now, according to Cabot, the veteran running back is “in good spirits” following the scary injury during training camp.

#Browns D’Onta Foreman has feeling in his extremities and is in good spirits I’m told — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2024

D’Onta Foreman has rushed for 2,326 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career on 552 carries and had a career year in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers, rushing for 914 yards and five touchdowns that season.