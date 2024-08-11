Browns Acquire C Nick Harris From Seahawks

The Cleveland Browns have made a trade, acquiring C Nick Harris and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The move comes after C Luke Wypler suffered a broken ankle in Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.

With Seattle signing Connor Williams a few days ago, Harris became expendable. The Seahawks will use Olu Oluwatimi as their backup behind Williams, and with Cleveland needing someone behind Ethan Pocic, Harris was a logical target as someone who began his career with the Browns.

A fifth-round pick by Cleveland in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Washington, he’s played 40 games for the Browns, including four starts. He made two starts for Cleveland last season but signed with Seattle in March to provide competition for Oluwatimi. But with Williams on board, Harris fell to third on Seattle’s depth chart, so the Seahawks will move up a round in the 2026 draft while Cleveland adds a familiar face to replenish it center depth with Wypler’s injury.

Pittsburgh will face Cleveland in Week 12 and Week 14, but Harris likely won’t play much of a role unless Pocic suffers an injury. The Browns currently have OT Jack Conklin and OT Jedrick Wills, who both suffered season-ending injuries in 2023, on Active/PUP, and Wypler’s injury was another hit to their offensive line depth. Harris has familiarity with Cleveland and Kevin Stefanski, so it shouldn’t be too big of an adjustment with him re-joining the team in August.