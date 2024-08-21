Broncos Name Rookie Bo Nix Starting QB, Will Face Steelers Week 2

The Denver Broncos have found their Russell Wilson replacement. And it’s the man they hoped it’d be. First-round rookie Bo Nix will be the team’s starting quarterback to open 2024, putting him on track to face the Pittsburgh Steelers when Wilson returns to Denver in Week 2.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton made the announcement today.

It's Bo Time. HC Sean Payton has named Bo Nix our starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/R80y6ziIcX — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 21, 2024

This was an expected decision. Not because of Nix’s status as the team’s first-round pick but Nix’s promising offseason and preseason performance. Through two weeks, Nix has completed over 75 percent of his passes (23-of- 30) for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He’s yet to be sacked.

Nix beat out veterans Jarrett Stidham and former New York Jets first round pick Zach Wilson. He shined in both preseason opportunities, including going 8-of-9 for 80 yards and a touchdown this past weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

Even pre-draft, Payton and the Broncos were reportedly high on Bo Nix, believing him to be a perfect fit for the team’s system. Something Russell Wilson wasn’t last year, leading to him getting benched at the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters post-practice Wednesday, Payton said he told Nix and the quarterbacks on the practice field during today’s session. He added the rest of the team hadn’t yet been informed, finding out through the media like the rest of us, though Payton said the team had the sense this was the direction the quarterback battle was headed.

Nix and the Broncos will open 2024 against the Seattle Seahawks. Assuming Nix makes it through that game healthy, he’ll start when Denver hosts the Steelers in Week 2. Pittsburgh has historically struggled on the road against Denver, but it’ll be a key victory to get its season off on the right foot following the Steelers’ Week 1 game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Nix is at least one of two rookie quarterbacks the Steelers will face this year, also squaring off against the Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels in Week 10. The Las Vegas Raiders announced Gardner Minshew as their regular-season starting quarterback. Pittsburgh will play them in Week 6.