Broderick Jones Meeting With Doctor After Steelers-Bills Game

Pittsburgh Steelers OT Broderick Jones declined an interview request, saying he had meet with the doctor after Pittsburgh’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Obviously, it’s a situation that bears watching. Jones struggled against Buffalo, getting almost no power with his punches and getting worked by DL Greg Rousseau a few times in the first half. Jones has worn an elbow brace during training camp, and the fact he’s meeting with the doctor right after the game could mean that his injury is a little more serious than has been let on.

OT Troy Fautanu is dealing with a knee injury and missed the game tonight, although Fautanu should return before Week 1. It would be a blow for Pittsburgh to lose another offensive lineman to an injury, and Jones is expected to start for the Steelers this season.

It remains to be seen who would start for Pittsburgh if Jones does miss time with an injury. Dan Moore Jr. would remain as the team’s starting left tackle, and Fautanu would start on the right side if he’s healthy. But until Fautanu returns, the answer would likely be Dylan Cook. The Steelers could also work Spencer Anderson more at right tackle, something they’ve tried in the past. Needless to say, their options aren’t anything to get all that excited about.

The prevailing thought entering training camp was that Jones would start on the left side with Fautanu on the right side, but Jones moved around throughout camp and with Fautanu sidelined has been working as the right tackle. It’s not his natural position and the Steelers eventually want him back as the left tackle. For now, he’s playing on the right side, and tonight, he struggled.

We’ll see if anything comes of Jones meeting with the doctor, but it occurring after his poor performance tonight makes it particularly notable. Jones, for what it’s worth, wasn’t mentioned by Mike Tomlin as someone dealing with an injury. Maybe it’s nothing major and it’s just routine work or maintenance after the game. But it’ll be something to monitor as Pittsburgh gets ready for its third and final preseason game against the Detroit Lions next week, especially with Fautanu sidelined and the offensive line looking shaky in the preseason.