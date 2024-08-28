Broderick Jones Credits ‘Mindset’ For Bounce-Back Performance: ‘Play My Brand Of Football’

The Pittsburgh Steelers were banking on coaching OT Broderick Jones to reach his potential when they selected him 14th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones was a big ball of clay, inexperienced but powerful and athletic.

The Steelers planned for Jones to be their left tackle of the future. But those plans hit a couple of roadblocks. Jones played the majority of his snaps at right tackle in 2023. That’s not his natural position. And then, rather than competing with incumbent LT Dan Moore Jr. this summer, Jones has spent more time at right tackle again after rookie OT Troy Fautanu suffered a knee injury in the first preseason game.

That all led to an embarrassing game against the Buffalo Bills in the Steelers’ second preseason game. Jones gave up two sacks and was bullied by Bills DE Gregory Rousseau. But Jones bounced back in the third game against the Detroit Lions. How was he able to do so?

“I just tried to come out with the right mindset,” Jones said after practice on Tuesday per video from Steelers.com. “Just play my brand of football and just play from the snap to the whistle. We pride [ourselves] on our front line on both sides of the ball. We take a lot of pride in that, so we just gotta keep up and withhold the standard and just keep pushing toward better days.”

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora noticed the difference in Jones’ play from the Bills game to the Lions game on his first watch. The physicality and aggressive nature were more noticeable than the previous week.

Gotta re-watch the tape but looked like a bounce back performance for Broderick Jones. Better with his punch/aggression. Not exactly facing Aidan Hutchinson out there but still, nice confidence booster heading into Week 1 vs Falcons/Judon. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 24, 2024



Does that mean all the issues displayed in that Bills game are gone? After all, the Bills sacked QB Russell Wilson three times in five offensive drives. So, some of those issues will likely take longer than one week to iron out.

But against the Lions, the offensive line stood up on the Steelers’ first drive. It gave Wilson plenty of time (and he gave them praise) on a 3rd and 11 to find WR George Pickens for a 32-yard gain. And Jones was part of that good protection.

Will Jones continue the physical and aggressive play come Week 1 if he’s starting? Time will tell. But he played better while focusing on that approach against the Lions. So hopefully he will do the same against the Atlanta Falcons.