Broderick Jones ‘A Selfless Team Guy’ For Playing Where Steelers Need Him, Weidl Says: ‘It’s Not Easy’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have said nothing about Troy Fautanu earning a starting job, but either way, Broderick Jones is still stuck at right tackle. While the Steelers repeatedly reiterate that they view Jones as their left tackle “eventually”, they have yet to move him over. Many suspect it’s an act of deference to Dan Moore Jr., and question if it is a disservice to Jones.

“I don’t know if it complicates it”, Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl said of Broderick Jones’ situation, via the team’s website. “It’s hard to do, it’s hard to go right to left. It’s not easy. And I know guys down the road, excellent, high-level guys – it just takes time. But for him to be able to do that flip back and forth, that’s a testament to his athletic ability, his physicality, and his willingness. The guy is a selfless team guy to be able to go back and forth and do what’s best for the team”.

Weidl is certainly correct about Jones being a team guy, but is he right about what’s best for the team? Obviously, this depends in part on whether they plan for Fautanu to start as soon as possible. Gerry Dulac reported that that is their plan, but we won’t hear that from the coaches.

Fautanu is currently missing time due to a knee sprain, and it seems at least until he returns, Jones will remain at right tackle. The second-year veteran has taken relatively few reps on the left side this offseason, including some in the preseason opener.

The Steelers traded up in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Broderick Jones. They viewed him as their future franchise left tackle, but he failed to secure the job during training camp. He eventually entered the starting lineup on the right side despite getting relatively little work there. Now he can’t seem to move back over to his more natural position.

The complicating factor is Fautanu being a rookie and determining if he is ready. With the Steelers seemingly resigned to Moore’s inability to play right tackle, Jones has to play there until Fautanu is.

But once they decide he is ready, one might think they would immediately make the move with Broderick Jones. If Dulac’s report is correct, then they have not done so, even in consideration of Fautanu’s injury. Jones is still taking most or all of his reps on the right side, yet could start at left tackle in a little over three weeks.

The Steelers seem to be banking on Jones just being such a natural talent that they can plug him anywhere. Perhaps he really is that kind of player, having previously only lacked in experience. It seems as though we’re going to find out because they have offered no indications of moving him.