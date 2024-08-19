Breer: Aiyuk ‘Pushed Back To The Table’ With 49ers After Steelers Offer Was Less Than $28 Million

The San Francisco 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk are trying to hammer out a long-term deal. You can thank the Pittsburgh Steelers’ contract offer as the catalyst to get both sides talking again. According to SI’s Albert Breer, the Steelers’ long-term offer to Aiyuk was “less than $28 million” and sparked renewed interest in Aiyuk to speak to the 49ers’ brass.

Per Breer:

“The Steelers’ price point was less than $28 million, which put Pittsburgh right in the neighborhood the Niners were inhabiting—with Mike Tomlin’s presence there the drawing card.

That, in turn, pushed Aiyuk back to the table with the Niners.”

Previous reporting from Breer indicated the Steelers’ offer was “around” $28 million. Now, this notes it was on the lower end of that number. Breer doesn’t say how much under that figure Pittsburgh came in at. Perhaps it was $27.9 million, but whatever the number, Aiyuk apparently wasn’t fully satisfied. The 49ers weren’t exactly offering a lot more, but it seems Aiyuk was trying to squeeze them for a little bit more or perhaps a better contract structure. Average yearly value is just one of several components of a contract.

Still, as Breer notes and has long been understood, Aiyuk has wanted to play for Pittsburgh more than anyone else, and his pursuit hasn’t been strictly about money. He turned down a long-term deal with the New England Patriots worth up to $32 million per year. That would’ve easily made him a top-five paid receiver at the position. But shaky quarterback play and low prospects of winning a Super Bowl were why Aiyuk shut things down.

Breer also noted a deal between San Francisco and Pittsburgh might’ve been completed had the Steelers been willing to send a player in return.

“If the Niners could’ve gotten a player via a deal with the Steelers (Pittsburgh refused to give one up, so it’d have to have been in a corresponding trade), there’s a chance Aiyuk would be in Pittsburgh now.”

His comments track with the PPG Gerry Dulac’s reporting that no Steelers would be involved in a trade should it commence. Only draft picks and not a first-rounder. The deal would look something closer to second and third round selections from Pittsburgh for Aiyuk.

The Aiyuk saga has ebbed and flowed. Some weeks, the news is nonstop. Others, like the last few days, are much quieter. Aiyuk attended the 49ers game last night, and head coach Kyle Shanahan noted this to reporters after the game.

“I think he was sitting with all the IR players and stuff that we put in the box,” Shanahan said.

But it’s clear that no contract has been reached despite Aiyuk’s visibility with the team. When a decision gets made is anyone’s guess.