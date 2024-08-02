‘Bitch, You Ain’t Getting Away With This’: Vontaze Burfict Details Aftermath Of JuJu Smith-Schuster Hit In 2017

Back in 2017, then rookie WR JuJu Smith-Schuster stole the hearts of Pittsburgh Steelers fans as he laid a punishing hit on Cincinnati Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict. Throughout the few years prior, Burfict had established himself as a villain, not only to the Steelers but around the league as well.

Questionable hits and antics earned Burfict that reputation. He was suspended for the first three games of that same season for a hit on a defenseless receiver, for example. So Smith-Schuster’s hit was viewed pretty favorably from Steelers fans. It did garner a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness, and Smith-Schuster received a one-game suspension.

Another look at JuJu hit on Burfict #Steelers pic.twitter.com/IzgFv5V8bv — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 5, 2017

Not only did he deliver what would be considered an illegal crackback block, but he taunted Burfict by standing over him and looking down afterwards. The optics weren’t great, but that is still looked back on as one of Smith-Schuster’s defining plays where he showed he was physical and up to the task of playing in a heated rivalry.

Burfict was asked about that hit while playing College Football 25 on his TikTok channel and described some of the aftermath. Whoever he was playing with asked, “Serious question, did that shit hurt bro?

“Nah, I was trying to get up but they was trying to say like, ‘No you have to stay down for protocols,'” Burfict said. “I was trying to grab [Smith-Schuster’s] leg after he hit me. Like, ‘Bitch, you ain’t getting away with this shit.'”

For what it’s worth, Burfict did suffer a concussion and was held out of the next two games as a result. If you view the video I linked above, he definitely did try to grab Smith-Schuster’s legs and take him to the ground.

Burfict was then asked by his gaming partner how it felt to have Smith-Schuster stand over him after the hit.

“Just like this,” Burfict yelled. “Fuck you!”

There is no doubt that this was one of the uglier chapters in the Steelers-Bengals rivalry. It seemed like every game between the two teams everybody was holding their breath and crossing their fingers that no major injuries would be suffered. Burfict is out of the league now, and Smith-Schuster is with the New England Patriots, so that chapter can be closed.