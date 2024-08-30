Bill Simmons Bullish On Steelers’ Defense, Says It Will Be The Best ‘In Either Conference’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long and well-known history built on defense. According to Bill Simmons, the team’s 2024 unit will be the latest in the line of legendary groups.

“I think their defense is going to be the best defense in either conference,” Simmons said on a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. “They’re the Browns from last year.”

“Cousin Sal” Iacono also chimed in about the team’s defense with slightly less high praise but still entering the season with high expectations.

“I think if these guys stay healthy with [Patrick] Queen and [T.J.] Watt and [Cameron] Heyward and [Alex] Highsmith could be in the top five that we’ve seen in a long time,” Iacono said on the podcast.

The Steelers haven’t been shy about adding talent to their defense. This season they are slated to be the NFL’s highest-spending team on that side of the ball by more than $21,000,000, totaling $145,811,247. The most noted additions this season are former divisional rival Patrick Queen, who will be captaining the middle of the defense, and Donte Jackson, whom the team acquired in an offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The team also drafted linebacker Payton Wilson, defensive lineman Logan Lee and defensive back Ryan Watts as well. Wilson seems primed to play a substantial role on the team, especially with Cole Holcomb starting the season on injured reserve.

Simmons also made the point that the Steelers will be adding back their own players from injury last season. Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick missed a combined 13 games last year, leaving the team searching for answers. A healthy season from the pair and the team’s other defensive stars would go a long way toward Pittsburgh playoff hopes.

Speaking of which, Simmons not only picked the Steelers to hit the over on their allotted 8.5-win total but also make the playoffs.

While neither Simmons nor Iacono are brimming with confidence about the team’s quarterback situation, they agree it will be better than last season. More importantly, Simmons believes it will be a moot point thanks to an elite defensive unit.